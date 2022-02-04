



Equetech Storm waterproof riding gloves Score 9/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 10/10 Pros Great fit and true to size

Very warm

Waterproof

Touch screen Cons Quite bulky to look at Manufacturer: Equetech Price as reviewed: £39.50

Equetech Storm waterproof riding gloves

The Equetech storm waterproof riding gloves are a very practical-looking winter glove with a plain stylish finish. They are a chunky-looking glove with a bulky top. At £39.50 they are at the more expensive end of the market, but if you are looking for the ultimate warm, waterproof pair of gloves look no further.

These gloves fit true to size. I thought at first that they may not offer enough contact as they are a thicker glove, but when tested them I felt able to grip the reins well and had good grip. That said, I would feel more comfortable schooling in a thinner glove.

The gloves have a band of elastic around the wrist, which offers a nice level of support. After using the gloves for a few weeks, the elastic continued to feel as strong and the Velcro just as secure.

These Equetech gloves are made up of multiple layers offering a waterproof and windproof outer shell, a mid-layer waterproof membrane and an inner micro fleece lining. The combination of these materials offers a very warm glove even on the coldest windiest day whilst keeping your hands nice and dry.

The touch-screen finger feature for use with smartphones worked most of the time. This feature is really handy on cold days when you don’t want to remove your gloves.

Who tested these gloves?

Emily Secrett-Hill is Horse & Hound’s art editor. She is a lifelong horse owner and in the past was a keen member of the Axe Vale Pony Club. Now a mum, Emily is still able to ride regularly but considers herself more of a “happy hacker” and shares “Hickie” with a friend.

