Woof Wear Precision thermal gloves Score 10/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 9/10 Pros The look really stylish

Great fit and true to size

Snug fit but allows plenty of movement

Lightweight and easy to hold reins

Machine washable Cons Not totally waterproof

Not hugely warm Manufacturer: Woof Wear Price as reviewed: £32.99

Woof Wear Precision thermal gloves

The Woof Wear Precision thermal gloves are really stylish modern-looking winter riding gloves. Available in navy or black, I tested the navy version – it is a really nice colour that styles perfectly with the black padded areas.

I found these gloves to be true to size. They’re a nice, snug fit that allows you to really mould your fingers around the reins while still allowing plenty of movement. They were great for schooling as I could really feel the reins.

The gloves have a slightly thicker material around the wrist, which makes them feel really supported, with a wide, strong Velcro fastening on the back of the wrist. After testing the product for a few weeks, they continued to have the same level of support and the Velcro felt just as strong.

These gloves were breathable – they kept my hands warm enough without them getting sweaty. They are water-resistant, so perfect for use in light rain. I also used these gloves for leading in and out of the field and they had a really good grip, but again you could still feel the leadrope and hold it easily.

These gloves are suitable for machine washing at 30°C and have washed well. I think these gloves are fairly priced and look like they’re going to last well.

Verdict

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these gloves?

Emily Secrett-Hill is Horse & Hound’s art editor. She is a lifelong horse owner and in the past was a keen member of the Axe Vale Pony Club. Now a mum, Emily is still able to ride regularly but considers herself more of a “happy hacker” and shares “Hickie” with a friend.

