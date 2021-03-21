



They might be a relatively small part of your riding attire, but choosing the best riding socks can really increase your level of comfort when worn under long boots. As socks are likely to get a lot of wear, consider how robust they look and feel, and keep an eye out for styles with reinforced toe and heel areas. It’s also a good idea to check what materials have been used to help you determine whether they’ll have good wicking properties to prevent sweaty feet. Lastly, as socks are often worn under boots you may not be too fussed on a particular design or colour, but bear in mind that brighter tones and patterns will make locating and pairing them up after a wash much easier.

Here’s a selection of the best riding socks available right now…

Ariat Tek slimline performance socks

Colours: Navy/red or navy/blue | Sizes: One size (UK 4–8) | RRP: £10 for one pair

These socks have moisture movement technology that wicks moisture away from the skin, keeping your feet feeling ventilated. The arch support also has a breathable mesh wrap and there is targeted heel and ankle bone protection to keep your feet supported.

More info and view at ariat.com

Aztec Diamond riding socks

Colours: Black or burgundy | Sizes: One size (UK 3–8) | RRP: £6 for one pair

These cotton knee-high socks are cooling and lightweight – ideal for wearing under boots – and have a reinforced heel and toe panelling. A previous version of these Aztec Diamond socks scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

More info and view at aztecdiamondequestrian.com

C4 riding socks

Colours: 11 | Sizes: One size (UK 4–12) | RRP: £9.50 for one pair

Built for durability and comfort, these cotton socks come in a variety of colours. They have stay-up technology, a reinforced footbed, arch support and a seamless toe.

More info at explorec4.com

View at amazon.co.uk

Cavallo Simo socks

Colours: Black, blue, coffee or twilight | Sizes: EU 36–44 | RRP: £15 for one pair

These socks come in a good range of sizes to ensure the perfect fit in your boots. They are ergonomically designed with a padded ankle and heel protection, while the extra-thin leg ensures perfect contact with the horse. Antibacterial silver thread is integrated into the sole to support moisture wicking, keeping your feet feeling fresh.

More info and stockists at cavallo.info

View at imperialequestrian.co.uk

Coldstream Pawston performance socks

Colours: Black, black/Windsor wine, navy or navy/raspberry | Sizes: One size (UK 4–8) | RRP: £11.99 for one pair

These sleek, slim-fitting socks are ideal for wearing under long boots. Made from lightweight, anti-bacterial fabric, with added moisture-wicking properties, they incorporate a dynamic stretch technology.

More info at coldstreamequestrian.co.uk

View at equus.co.uk

Derby House Pro bamboo cotton socks

Colours: Peacock/pink/plum | Sizes: One size (UK 4–8) | RRP: £12.95 for a pack of three

These super-soft socks have moisture-wicking, antibacterial and antifungal properties, as well as the ability to keep your feet cool in summer and warm in winter.

More info and view at derbyhousestore.com

Dreamers & Schemers boot socks

Colours: Wide variety of patterns | Sizes: One size | RRP: From £15.95 for 1½ pairs

These highly functional, soft and silky socks with fun designs. The cotton on the toe, sole and back of the heel wicks moisture and protects against rubs and blisters. The material on the leg is thin and stretchy, while the knitted cuff keeps the socks up. Every pair comes with a spare sock with a random design – wear them matching or non-matching as you please.

More info at shawsequestrian.com

View at amazon.co.uk

Dublin riding socks

Colours: Six different sets | Sizes: One size | RRP: £12.99 for three pairs

These socks are made from a naturally breathable stretch cotton and come in a range of assorted designs.

More info at dublinclothing.co.uk

View at viovet.co.uk

Equestrian Stockholm knee socks

Colours: 8 | Sizes: One size (EU 37–41) | RRP: £8 for one pair

These long socks have been designed to provide ultimate comfort and keep your feet feeling fresh.

More info and view at equestrianstockholm.com

View at theclotheshorzecompany.co.uk

Equetech performance socks

Colours: Black/navy/grey, red/white/blue or mulberry/pink/black | Sizes: One size (UK 3–7) | RRP: £14.50 for pack of three

These socks have a thin nylon leg and a soft cotton foot for the perfect fit under long boots. They also contain Lycra.

More info at equetech.com

View at equus.co.uk

Fouganza 500 light women’s horse riding socks

Colours: Dark blue/raspberry or pink/asphalt blue | Sizes: UK 2.5–5 or 5.5–8 | RRP: £9.99 for two pairs

These socks are designed for regular riders and described as ideal for warm weather. They are lightweight and thin socks with a reinforced heel and toe to prevent wear.

More info and view at decathlon.co.uk

Ginger & Jardine long bamboo riding socks

Colours: Blue/green or claret/blue | Sizes: Child (UK 12.5–3.5) or adult (4–7) | RRP: From £6 for one pair

Crafted from a sustainable bamboo fabric blend, these socks are moisture wicking – the fabric absorbs four times more than cotton. Bamboo fabric is naturally soft and antibacterial, while the cushioned sole provides comfort and the waffle-top cuff ensures these socks won’t fall down.

More info and view at gingerandjardine.co.uk

Horseware winter tech socks

Colours: Navy or fig | Sizes: One size (EU 36–41) | RRP: £11.95 for one pair

These technical, sporty socks are antibacterial and breathable, have a comfortable padded sole and compression points for optimum fit and support.

More info at horseware.com

View at equus.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Tropical Vibes socks

Colours: Pink/green/yellow | Sizes: One size (UK 4–8) | RRP: £15.99 for pack of three

These fun, vibrant socks are stretchy with added bamboo, which is known for its antibacterial properties, allowing moisture to wick away to keep feet feeling fresh. The padded soles provide extra comfort.

Find stockists at hy-equestrian.com

View at hopevalleysaddlery.co.uk

LeMieux competition socks

Colours: Black, grey, navy, burgundy, green or ice blue | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £13.95 for pack of two

These lightweight ultra-close contact riding socks provide compression that enhances the fit of long boots. The soft, closely woven foot gives support and stability, while the topside seam ensures comfortable toes. A shorter version of these socks scored 7/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

More info at lemieuxproducts.com

View at amazon.co.uk

Mochara performance riding socks

Colours: Black/grey | Sizes: One size (EU 36–41) | RRP: £10 for pack of two

These knee-high performance riding socks won’t add any bulk under your riding boots and are designed with wicking properties to keep you cool and a cotton foot for comfort.

More info and view at mochara.co.uk

Perilla alpaca three quarter socks

Colours: 21 | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: £20.50 for one pair

Made of 75% alpaca wool, these three-quarter length boot socks have a ribbed leg and soft cushioned sole. Alpaca can be worn all year around to keep your feet warm on cold days and to gently wick away moisture on warm days. The wool repels odour and bacteria, and can be worn for a week without washing.

More info and view at perilla.co.uk

Pikeur competition socks

Colours: Black, night blue, chocolate or grey | Sizes: EU 35–40 or 41–46 | RRP: £12.45

These soft, breathable and hard-wearing riding socks have excellent wicking properties and a cushioned foot. A previous version of these Pikeur socks scored 8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

View at equus.co.uk

QHP show socks

Colours: 7 different sets of three colours | Sizes: 4 sizes (covering EU 30–46) | RRP: £16.9 for pack of three

Available in a good range of colours and sizes, these thin socks are ideal for wearing with boots. The leg is very elastic, while the foot is reinforced for optimal comfort.

More info and stockists at qhp.nl

View at equus.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Perivale compression socks

Colours: Aqua, white, pink or navy | Sizes: One size | RRP: £7.99 for one pair

These sporty socks provide high elasticity compression around the legs to improve circulation and help prevent muscle vibration. They also have a cushioned foot and heel for optimum comfort.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

View at equus.co.uk

Soxtrot UK socks

Colours: 100+ | Sizes: Child, teen or adult | RRP: From £9.50

These thin and breathable silk-feel socks are perfect under tight boots. They’re described as long-lasting, easy to wash and quick to dry. Available in more than 100 constantly changing designs and also available in ankle style.

More info and view at soxtrotuk.com

Stierna performance riding socks

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 3 sizes (covering EU 35–43) | RRP: £23 for one pair

These highly technical socks have high-density cushioning at heel and toe as well as mesh ventilation zones that provide additional breathability and moisture management. The flat knit on the leg accommodates a tight fit, while the ribbed cuff prevents slipping and the ribbed ankle support holds the sock in place. These Stierna socks scored 7/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

More info at stierna.com

View at onlineforequine.co.uk

Supreme Products Active Rider show socks

Colours: Black | Sizes: One size (UK 4–8) | RRP: £9.50 for one pair

Made using bamboo fabric that wicks away moisture and keeps feet feeling fresh, these boots are great for wearing on long competition days.

More info and view at supremeproducts.co.uk

Voltaire Design socks

Colours: Blue | Sizes: S/M or M/L | RRP: £15 for two pairs

These bright socks are available in two sizes and feature the Voltaire logo.

More info and view at voltairedesign.com

