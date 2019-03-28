Pikeur Contrast socks review

Pikeur Contrast socks
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£9.95
Official description
The Pikeur Contrast socls are 62% cotton, 36% polyamide and 2% elasthane.
First impressions
I was immediately hit by the large branding and they also looked quite long. I liked the fact that you were clearly instructed which was the left and which was the right.
Overview of performance
I found these particularly good to wear under long boots. They were also supportive around the foot area, but quite tight to put on. Performance-wise, they were really comfortable, warm enough without being too sweaty, and they remained in place.
Tamsin’s likes and dislikes
I do like the supportive on foot once it is on. I also never really got used to the huge Pikeur logo.
Verdict
They’re really good quality, so great value.