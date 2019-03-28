Pikeur Contrast socks review

Trending:

Welcome to our independent group test of technical riding socks. All of the socks in this group test have been put through their paces by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below
Pikeur Contrast socks

Score

8/10
  • Performance:
    9/10
  • Style:
    6/10
  • Fit:
    7/10
  • Value:
    9/10

Manufacturer:

Pikeur

Price as reviewed:

£9.95

Official description

The Pikeur Contrast socls are 62% cotton, 36% polyamide and 2% elasthane.

First impressions

I was immediately hit by the large branding and they also looked quite long. I liked the fact that you were clearly instructed which was the left and which was the right.

Overview of performance

I found these particularly good to wear under long boots. They were also supportive around the foot area, but quite tight to put on. Performance-wise, they were really comfortable, warm enough without being too sweaty, and they remained in place.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I do like the supportive on foot once it is on. I also never really got used to the huge Pikeur logo.

Verdict

They’re really good quality, so great value.