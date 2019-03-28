Pikeur Contrast socks review

Pikeur Contrast socks Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Pikeur Price as reviewed: £9.95

Official description

The Pikeur Contrast socls are 62% cotton, 36% polyamide and 2% elasthane.

First impressions

I was immediately hit by the large branding and they also looked quite long. I liked the fact that you were clearly instructed which was the left and which was the right.

Overview of performance

I found these particularly good to wear under long boots. They were also supportive around the foot area, but quite tight to put on. Performance-wise, they were really comfortable, warm enough without being too sweaty, and they remained in place.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I do like the supportive on foot once it is on. I also never really got used to the huge Pikeur logo.