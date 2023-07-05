Hat bags that offer extra protection





The best riding hats usually come at a price, so once you’ve chosen the one for you it’s wise to store it in one of the best riding hat bags to keep it safe from damage. Hat bags are a smart addition to any rider’s travelling kit, but also handy to have around the yard, which makes them a great gift for a horse rider – or treat for yourself. Many also have coordinating riding boot bags, bridle bags, jacket bags and grooming kit bags.

Some helmet bags are simple in design, while others have multiple features, including internal and external pockets, handles and studs to protect the base. End-to-end zips allow you to get even the most decorated helmets of all sizes in and out safely, while pockets make handy stores for small accessories, such as riding gloves or spurs.

All riding hat bags come in one size, so no matter whether you have a velvet showing hat, adjustable riding hat or a children’s riding hat, any of these hat bags will be suitable.

Best riding hat bags

Charles Owen Convertible Hat Bag

Colours: Black | RRP: £30 |

This bag quickly converts from a practical backpack to a stylish tote bag. It has a microfibre polishing liner to protect against scuffing or scratching. It features a front zip opening, convertible straps, a durable padded grab handle and a name and address holder.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

LeMieux Hat Bag

Colours: Black, navy, marine, fig or Sienna | RRP: £24.95 |

Keep your hat clean and dry in this waterproof bag. It has two useful outer side pockets to carry spurs or gloves, and convenient grab handles. Fastens with a secure zip. Coordinating

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Hy Unicorn Magic Hat Bag

Colours: Navy | RRP: £21.99 |

Perfect for a young rider, this hat bag is made of a waterproof ripstop outer material to keep their hat safe. This bag has a double zip opening, an external pocket on the lid and a durable padded handle.

In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Woof Wear Hat Bag

Colours: Grey | RRP: £24.99 |

This softly padded bowling style bag is made from a mix of ballistic nylon and polyester for a long life and has an end-to-end zip for easy access. It also has an internal pocket and soft-feel handles.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Supreme Products Pro Groom Riding Hat Bag

Colours: Black/gold | RRP: £24.99 |

This bag has grab handles, an external pocket and air vents, which makes it perfect for keeping your show hat safe. In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

LeMieux PU Leather Riding Hat Bag

Colours: Brown | RRP: £39.95 |

This super-smart bag is made from strong but soft faux leather and is finished with faux suede detailing. It has useful outer zipped pockets to carry small accessories. It has double handles and fastens with a zip top closure.

In the UK? View now at naylors.com

Hy DynaForce Hat Bag

Colours: Blue/grey or pink/navy | RRP: £24.50 |

Made of a waterproof ripstop outer material, this bag has a double zip opening, an external pocket and a durable padded handle.

In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk or ebay.co.uk