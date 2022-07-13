



Adjustable riding hats with a dial-fit system have increased in popularity and availability in recent years, so much so that now almost all riding hat manufacturers produce one or more. The adjustability of these riding hats makes them very convenient, and in general they are very lightweight and are lower profile with a sportier, more modern look than typical riding hats. Removable liners and ventilation are also common features, making them very comfortable to wear, whether you’re wearing them for a quick schooling session or an all-day endurance ride.

Best adjustable riding hats

Uvex Exxential II MIPS

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | Standards: VG1 | RRP: £170 |

This helmet combines sportiness, climate control and safety. It brings an update to the Uvex Exxential II with the introduction of MIPS technology, which is designed to further protect the brain against rotational movements in the event of an accident.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Karben Valentina Riding Hat

Colours: Black, black/rose gold, navy or grey/silver | Sizes: S–L | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark) | RRP: £119.99 |

This eye-catching low-profile hat benefits from thermoregulating linings and air vents. It also has a fully adjustable four-point harness with leather-look side panels and a removable anti-rub chin guard.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

Premier Equine Odyssey Helmet

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: S–L | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), VG1 | RRP: £100 |

This lightweight helmet has a technical padded liner, which is removable and washable, with antibacterial and moisture-wicking properties. It has a four-point eco-leather and webbing harness with padded chin guard, as well as ventilation points between the chrome and glitter panels.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Gatehouse Air Rider MKII

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: S–L | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), VG1 | RRP: From £124.99 | H&H review: 10/10 |

This lightweight and well-ventilated riding hat features a four-point harness with dial adjustment for ease of fit. The padded, wicking liner can be removed for washing, and the hat comes in a padded storage bag.

Read H&H’s independent Gatehouse Air Rider MKII review.

View now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Champion Air-Tech Deluxe

Colours: Black metallic, navy metallic, oyster metallic, ruby metallic or black silk | Sizes: S, M or L (52–61cm) | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), ASTM F1163, VG1 (with Kitemark) | RRP: From £148 |

This low-profile helmet is made with a lightweight injection-moulded ABS shell, which makes it comfortable without compromising on safety. It features triple-mesh venting for superior airflow, a removable crown-comfort padded, wicking lining. It uses a dial-fit system for full sizing adjustability and is available with metallic or silk paint finishes.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Whitaker New Rider Generation

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: XS–L | Standards: ASTM F1163, VG1 | RRP: From £95 |

This adjustable helmet has a smooth, matte effect outer and two front vents. It also has a breathable Coolmax lining, which is removable and machine washable.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, gooutdoors.co.uk or blacks.co.uk

QHP Botanic Riding Hat

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: XS–L | Standards: VG1 | RRP: £130 |

This hat has a chic suede finish, central panel with embroidery and crystals, and removable rhinestone strip on the peak. It has air vents and a soft faux leather harness. It comes with two breathable liners – one oval-shaped and the other round to ensure the best fit.

View now at equus.co.uk

Zilco Oscar Shield Helmet

Colours: Matt black, metallic blue or metallic red | Sizes: S–L | Standards: ASTM F1163, VG1 | RRP: From £99.90 |

This helmet has a matt shell with silver shield and vents and is ideal for events where a helmet may be worn for long periods of time. It has a removable mesh lining for increased airflow and ease of cleaning and features a dial adjustment to help achieve the perfect fit.

Ride-a-Head Start Riding Hat

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–L | Standards: VG1 | RRP: £29.90 |

This lightweight hat has an adjustment dial, air vents with insect guards and a removable, washable lining.

