You can’t put a price on safety – and H&H recommends you always choose a hat that is up to standard – but a higher price doesn’t necessarily mean a safer hat, so you don’t need to spend hundreds of pounds to find a suitable, stylish, comfortable riding hat. If you’re looking for a cheap riding hat you’ll have to forgo the latest technology, such as MIPS, that you might find featuring in some of the best riding hats, but you can still find adjustable and ventilated options that are up to some of the current safety standards.

Before making your final selection, it’s worth reading up on how riding hats are tested – this will help you understand the difference between each standard and why some hats have multiple.

Best riding hats under £100

Shires Karben Avena

Colours: Black, navy or grey | Sizes: 53–61cm | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark) | RRP: £94.99 |

This helmet has a smooth outer with attractive shiny accents and smart trims. It has a micro-adjustable dial system, front and rear air vents, a thermoregulating mesh liner and wicking headband.

View now at amazon.co.uk, gooutdoors.co.uk, naylors.com, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or viovet.co.uk

Uvex Exxential II

Colours: Black, blue, anthracite, sand or ruby | Sizes: 53–61cm | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark) | RRP: From £93.50 |

Described as a “featherweight all-rounder”, this hat has undergone a complete re-design since the Exxential. This helmet sets new standards in safety and comfort. It has a lengthened external shell at the back for additional protection, while the “ponytail cut-out” allows the helmet to sit comfortably.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Charles Owen JS1 Pro

Colours: Black | Sizes: 52–62cm | Standards: ASTM F1163, PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), VG1 | RRP: £95 |

This jockey skull is lightweight, deep-fitting and features an impact-resistant ABS outer shell with ten ventilation slots. It has an upgraded leather harness with reinforced nylon webbing, while the suede padding under the chin provides greater rider security and comfort.

View now at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com, sportsdirect.com, blacks.co.uk, millets.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Whitaker Horizon

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: S–L | Standards: ASTM F1163, VG1 | RRP: From £80 |

This adjustable helmet benefits from a patented side impact protection system. It has a removable and washable Coolmax lining, nine air vents and a synthetic leather chin strap.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

Rhinegold Pro Riding Hat

Colours: Black, black/grey or navy | Sizes: 6⅜–7½ | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark) | RRP: From £69.95 |

This hat has a soft-feel harness in addition to a removable, washable liner and ventilation holes.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Premier Equine Endeavour Riding Helmet

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: S–L | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), VG1 | RRP: £95 |

This lightweight helmet has a matte finish and gloss details. It features an antibacterial, moisture-wicking, padded liner that can be removed, washed and replaced. It also has a dial system to adjust the fit, discrete ventilation points, and a fully adjustable four-point harness with a subtly padded chin guard.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Zilco Oscar Shield Helmet

Colours: Matt black, metallic blue or metallic red | Sizes: S–L | Standards: ASTM F1163, VG1 | RRP: From £99.90 |

This helmet has a matt shell with silver shield and vents and is ideal for events where a helmet may be worn for long periods of time. It has a removable mesh lining for increased airflow and ease of cleaning and features a dial adjustment to help achieve the perfect fit.

Ride-a-Head Start Riding Hat

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–L | Standards: VG1 | RRP: £29.90 |

This lightweight hat has an adjustment dial, air vents with insect guards and a removable, washable lining.

