One of the biggest equestrian brand launches in recent times will soon hit UK stores, following a £3m investment. Evoke, which is part of the same stable as Science Supplements, has introduced a collection of riding helmets and jockey skulls and will follow this with a technical clothing range later in the year. The brand says it “aims to supply equestrian safety wear and lifestyle apparel that combines innovation, inspiration, comfort and style”.

Evoke has also announced the launch of a helmet replacement policy. Should a rider suffer a fall within six months of buying and registering their Evoke helmet, the scheme guarantees to provide a replacement helmet with a 50% discount.

Evoke CEO David Mitson said the business’s research has shown that many riders do not replace helmets after a fall or risk of damage owing to the associated cost.

“We do not believe safety should be comprised by cost,” he said. “We want to help alleviate the burden of buying a new helmet and encourage a safety-first mindset. We’re proud to be leading the way with the helmet replacement scheme, and hope it will encourage riders to remember that they can have many hats, but they only have one head.”

Two new helmets have been revealed so far – the Evoke Callisto helmet and the Evoke Orion jockey skull. Each adhere to multiple riding hat safety standards, including PAS 015:2011, VG1, ASTM F1163-23 and the pending EN:1384:2023, while also carrying the British kitemark. Evoke is also planning to introduce styles that meet SNELL E2021 and ASTM F1163-23, as well helmets with MIPS technology.

Helen Riley, Evoke’s technical director, who has previously worked for Gatehouse and Champion, said the new brand’s aim was to launch something the market hasn’t seen before, using the latest innovations and technology.

“I have a wealth of experience within the equestrian helmet and body protector sector and sit on the European standards committees, so making sure these helmets were the safest they could be was absolutely paramount,” said Ms Riley. “We’ve worked tirelessly with industry-leading designers to create something totally fresh and new.”

Evoke helmets are available for pre-order at evoke-group.com and the first collection will be in stores later in the spring.

New Evoke helmets

The Evoke Callisto is available with the choice of a classic or wide peak, in a range of colours and finishes. RRP from £141.66

The Evoke Orion is available in a range of colours and finishes. RRP from £124.99

