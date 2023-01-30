



If you’re looking for the latest safety technology, look no further than the best MIPS horse riding helmets. You can find MIPS helmets with the help of the yellow logo that usually appears somewhere on the helmet.

It’s not unusual for hats to be made in a standard version and then in an upgraded version with MIPS technology – for example, you can get the Uvex Exxential II and the Uvex Exxential II MIPS – and these will look the same from the outside, bar the yellow logo. So if you’re set on buying a helmet with MIPS, double check the description before you hit the checkout.

What are MIPS helmets?

MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System and it is a technology used in some newer helmets that offers added protection against angular impact and damaging rotational forces.

When you fall and hit your head, it’s most common to fall at an angle, which creates rotational motion – science has shown that our brains are very sensitive to rotational forces. MIPS can reduce the risk of brain damage by allowing your head to move inside the helmet. This reduces the harmful rotational motion that would otherwise be transferred to your brain.

This technology is not only used in horse riding helmets, but helmets worn in snowsports, motorsports, cycling and climbing, too.

Best MIPS horse riding helmets

Charles Owen MS1 Pro

Colours: Black or limited editions | Sizes: 52–62cm standard fit, 56–58cm round fit | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), ASTM F1163, VG1 (with Kitemark) | RRP: £160 |

This helmet offers a deep fit that is made secure with the padded harness. It has 10 ventilation slots and a removable cup headband that you can wash and replace as necessary. It is also available in limited edition styles in collaboration with Boyd Martin, This Esme and Harlow Luna White.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

Uvex Exxential II MIPS

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | Standards: VG1 | RRP: £149.95 |

This helmet combines sportiness, climate control and safety. It brings an update to the Uvex Exxential II with the introduction of MIPS technology, which is designed to further protect the brain against rotational movements in the event of an accident.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Champion Revolve Vent-Air MIPS Jockey Skull

Colours: Black | Sizes: 6¼–7¾ | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), ASTM F1163, VG1 | RRP: From £208 |

An upgrade to the Champion Revolve Vent-Air skull, this modern, lightweight helmet offers good ventilation and comfort thanks to the central ventilation strip and removable crown comfort padding in breathable microfiber. It has a durable painted acrylic and sand finish that helps to prevent you silk slipping. It also features a four-point soft leather harness with rear lacing adjustment.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

Charles Owen My PS With MIPS

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 52–62cm standard fit, 56–58cm round fit | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), ASTM F1163, VG1 (with Kitemark) | RRP: £265 |

The My PS gives riders the elegant look with modern style wide peak and a deep fit. It has 10 ventilation slots, a removable headband and a six-point leather-look harness.

In the UK? View now at rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at statelinetack.com

Champion Revolve Radiance Vent-Air MIPS Peaked Helmet

Colours: Black, black/multi or navy | Sizes: 6¼–7¾ | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), ASTM F1163, VG1 | RRP: From £295 |

This low profile, lightweight hat is built with a lightweight glass fibre shell that incorporates a ventilated airflow system and a new contoured shaped peak with a sparkle centre panel. The harness is made from soft padded synthetic leather with a rear lacing adjustment and fastens with a quick-release buckle.

