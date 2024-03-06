A major equestrian brand goes on the market, and other things the horse world is talking about





LeMieux on the market for £150m

Major equestrian brand LeMieux is going up for sale for £150m, but founders British former Olympic eventer Robert Lemieux and his wife Lisa, will maintain an “active role” in the business. In 2022 LeMeiux was included in the Sunday Times 100, recognised as the 66th fastest-growing company in the UK. “As we set our sights on even greater horizons, we are seeking a partner with global capabilities, someone who can help us expand our reach and connect with riders from all corners of the world,” said managing director Dan Mahoney.

“A big day in the office” for a young Brit

Rising star Olli Fletcher recorded his first five-star career victory, at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Doha, Qatar, aboard 10-year-old BP Pocahontas. Olli has been producing the gelding up through the levels since 2020. “Winning my first five-star is definitely a memory that won’t be forgotten, that’s for sure. It was very special,” said Olli. “My mum and owners Alison and John Walton had come from South Africa to watch, which was lovely because they’ve been instrumental in my career.”

Ingrid Klimke on choosing young horses

Five-time Olympic German rider Ingrid Klimke has revealed what she believes are the important factors when selecting a young horse. The dressage and eventing championship medallist rated character as “the most important thing”, during a talk at Wellington Riding earlier this month. “I trust my feeling – it doesn’t matter if it’s a mare or gelding or stallion or bred by someone famous or a full brother to a top horse, you must feel the horse. I like to have the horse in my barn, ride him a few times and get to know him. If you just see on video or hop on him once, it’s hard to know what is behind them,” she said.

