LeMieux to stay ‘true to its roots’ as brand for sale for £150m





Leading equestrian brand LeMieux will be for sale for over £150m, but will “stay true to its roots” as its founders will remain involved.

British former Olympic eventer Robert Lemieux and his wife Lisa will play an “active role” in the brand they started nearly 20 years ago, which has increased its annual revenue from £10m in 2018 to £50m.

The couple started Horse Health in 2003, and expanded the business until they launched the LeMieux brand in 2006, with their own range of saddle pads, which they wanted to be “innovative, well-made but above all, affordable”.

In 2022, LeMieux was included in the Sunday Times 100, recognised as the 66th fastest-growing company in the UK, which the company described as “not only a remarkable achievement for the business, but also a testament to our phenomenal team”.

The company’s managing director Dan Mahoney told H&H: “LeMieux was founded by Robert and Lisa in 2006 and their unwavering passion, energy, and investment has been instrumental in shaping LeMieux into what it is today.

“As we look towards the future, Robert and Lisa will continue to play an active role in the brand, ensuring that we stay true to our roots, maintaining the essence of what LeMieux represents. As we set our sights on even greater horizons, we are seeking a partner with global capabilities, someone who can help us expand our reach and connect with riders from all corners of the world.”

The company employs 150 people and operates in 69 countries.

“Our goal is to become the most exciting global equestrian brand, and with the right partnership, we are confident that we can achieve this dream,” Mr Mahoney said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.