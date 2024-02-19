LeMieux goes for a ‘mix-and-matchy’ vibe with the new SS24 collection

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Spring is in the air, which means it’s the time of year for LeMieux to reveal the colours of its latest collection. This season, however, there has been a deviation from the norm. With a focus on comfort, style, and performance, LeMieux has evolved “matchy-matchy” for the SS24 collection, moving towards using colour family and tone formulas. This conscious development means that you can put together an outfit with a selection of the new colour options – or mix-and-match with previous colour collections – rather than stick to just one, unless you want to, of course.

    The new hero colours are walnut, jay blue and fern, but the collection also includes some co-ordinating neutrals so that there’s more choice available when it comes to building your outfit. This means that you no longer have to commit to just one colour and buy the complete look.

    The collection includes returning items in the new colourways as well as some fresh picks, such as the Brioney hybrid jacket, which is available in navy, thyme or stone.

    New LeMieux colours

    Walnut

    New LeMieux colour walnut

    Jay blue

    New LeMieux colour jay blue

    Fern

    New LeMieux colour fern

    Co-ordinating neutral options

    New LeMieux colours thyme, stone and navy

    LeMieux Brioney Hybrid Jacket: Use thyme, stone and navy (left to right) to create co-ordinated looks outside of the single colours

    New LeMieux colours thyme base layer and walnut fly hood

    ‘Mix-and-matchy’: The new walnut Loire fly hood and the Mia base layer in thyme

    More items in the new LeMieux collection

    LeMieux Kali Sweatshirt in new colour jay blue

    The Kali sweatshirt (RRP £59.95) is now available in jay blue (pictured), thyme or stone.

    LeMieux Mia base layer in new colour walnut

    The Mia mesh long-sleeved base layer (RRP £44.95) is now available in walnut (pictured) and thyme, in addition to black and navy.

    LeMieux Brioney jacket in new colour stone

    The Brioney hybrid jacket (RRP £129.95) is now available in stone (pictured), navy or thyme.

    LeMieux LS Polo in new colour fern

    The long-sleeved sport polo (RRP £39.95) is now available in fern (pictured) or navy.

    LeMieux Fly Hood in new colour Fern

    The Loire fly hood (RRP £34.95) are now available in fern (pictured), jay blue and walnut, in addition to 22 other LeMieux colourways.

    H&H senior content editor: e-commerce and products
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget. Georgia has a first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.
    You may like...