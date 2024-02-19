LeMieux goes for a ‘mix-and-matchy’ vibe with the new SS24 collection





Spring is in the air, which means it’s the time of year for LeMieux to reveal the colours of its latest collection. This season, however, there has been a deviation from the norm. With a focus on comfort, style, and performance, LeMieux has evolved “matchy-matchy” for the SS24 collection, moving towards using colour family and tone formulas. This conscious development means that you can put together an outfit with a selection of the new colour options – or mix-and-match with previous colour collections – rather than stick to just one, unless you want to, of course.

The new hero colours are walnut, jay blue and fern, but the collection also includes some co-ordinating neutrals so that there’s more choice available when it comes to building your outfit. This means that you no longer have to commit to just one colour and buy the complete look.

The collection includes returning items in the new colourways as well as some fresh picks, such as the Brioney hybrid jacket, which is available in navy, thyme or stone.

New LeMieux colours

Walnut

Jay blue

Fern

Co-ordinating neutral options

More items in the new LeMieux collection

In addition to these examples below, you'll also find hat silks, hoodies, breeches, jackets, socks, cooler rugs, luggage bags, headcollars in the collection.

The Kali sweatshirt (RRP £59.95) is now available in jay blue (pictured), thyme or stone.

The Mia mesh long-sleeved base layer (RRP £44.95) is now available in walnut (pictured) and thyme, in addition to black and navy.

The Brioney hybrid jacket (RRP £129.95) is now available in stone (pictured), navy or thyme.

The long-sleeved sport polo (RRP £39.95) is now available in fern (pictured) or navy.

The Loire fly hood (RRP £34.95) are now available in fern (pictured), jay blue and walnut, in addition to 22 other LeMieux colourways.

