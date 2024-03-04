Equestrian property with yard, arena and three lakes: what more could you want?





Flecknoe Farm has more than 22 acres of land and is situated just outside the village of Flecknoe, Northamptonshire.

The village of Flecknoe is five miles west of Daventry, 10 miles south of Rugby and 15 miles southeast of Coventry. The A45 is four miles away, which links to the M1 and M45.

Rugby is a well-connected local town, with daily departures for Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Birmingham from its mainline railway station. Local services include schools, sports clubs, and Onley Grounds Equestrian Complex, also known as Willoughby Park. The complex is situated seven miles from Flecknoe Farm and features a programme of affiliated and unaffiliated competition across the disciplines. There’s also a polo club and a branch of Towcester Equine Vets.

The surrounding area is perfect for sports fans, with the Silverstone Circuit 25 miles away and racecourses at Warwick (20 miles) and Stratford (29 miles).

There is a fabulous pick of equestrian centres locally, with Dallas Burston (eight miles), Aston Le Walls (13 miles) Weston Lawns (24 miles) within easy reach and Addington (33 miles) and Keysoe (50 miles) a little further afield.

For a great day’s hunting your local packs include the Warwickshire, Bicester with Whaddon Chase and the Grafton.

Marketed by Knight Frank, Flecknoe Farm has a guide price of £1.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The main of four reception rooms has a large brick inglenook fireplace. Large french windows overlook the dog-fenced garden, which features mature trees, a pergola and bulb, herbaceous and shrub beds

The kitchen is 30 metres long, with an island, granite tops and limestone-tiled flooring. It also serves as a breakfast room. There is planning permission in place for an orangery off this room with doors to the garden.

The utility has plenty of storage and a large Belfast sink.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms. The principal bedroom features a timber balcony, and four of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms or shower rooms.

The house includes a two-storey annex with three en-suite bedrooms, a study, kitchen/diner and sitting room.

Outside, you’ll find a six-stable yard with a barn, tack room and toilet. Each of the stables is rubber matted and has an automatic drinker.

There is a 20x40m arena and additional fenced jumping paddock.

A track leads to two lakes, which the current owners use for fishing. An additional lake has been made at the site of part of a disused railway, beyond which is an additional strip of land.

