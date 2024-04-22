



This West Wales property might just be the perfect horsey family home.

Manor Farm is just outside the village of Wiston in Pembrokeshire. Wiston is a quiet location with a rich medieval history. It is home to a castle and church that first appeared in documents dating back to 1147. Both are said to probably have been built by an early Flemish settler named Wizo.

The property is seven miles from Haverfordwest, a popular and ancient country town with another castle at its centre. Haverfordwest has much to offer in the way of schools, shopping and sports clubs.

To the east, Carmarthen is 28 miles away, another historic yet larger town on the River Towy. Carmarthen’s mainline station has daily departures for Cardiff, Manchester and Swansea. There’s a direct service to London Paddington that will see you in England’s capital in under four hours.

Wales is a gem for lovers of the countryside and Manor Farm is surrounded by beauty spots, with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park 11 miles west and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (formerly known as the Brecon Beacons) 46 miles west.

Equestrian centres with events and facility hire in the area include Moor Farm (21 min) and Hafod Farm (32 min). Beacons Equestrian (1hr 10 mins) caters to British Showjumping and British Dressage, as well as unaffiliated competitors.

If hunting is your thing head out with the Pembrokeshire – they also host an annual point-to-point. Fans of racing can head to Ffos Las (one hour) or further afield to Chepstow (2 hrs 20 mins).

Manor Farm is on the market with West Wales Properties.co.uk for £950,000 and is home to 16 acres in all with gorgeous countryside views. Let’s take a look around…

The property has seven block stables and in a generously sized yard. There is also a large barn for storage opposite.

The 20x40m outdoor arena is visible from the house, and is overlooked by a separate sun room.

The 16 acres of grazing are vast and open, sectioned into large individual fields. The currently owners also use some of the extensive outside space to house solar panels, which will stay with the property to supply electricity.

The property’s interior is neutral and contemporary. The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with modern units and comprises a central island. As promised, the arena is visible from the window.

The dining and reception rooms are open plan.

There’s no escape from the landscape – every window frames a view.

This property has five to seven double bedrooms, depending on use.

The current owners have set up a home gym in one of the bedrooms.

Could you see yourself in this equestrian beauty spot?

