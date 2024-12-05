A lovely family home with 14 acres, an arena, stables and more





Moorfield Farm is a 14-acre smallholding with a principal house, secondary cottage, outbuildings and equestrian facilities.

Set under the backdrop of May Hill, a landmark owned by the National Trust, the popular villages of Tibberton and Taynton are in the heart of the Severn Vale between the market town of Newent (four miles), the Cathedral city of Gloucester (six miles) and within a short drive of the Spa town of Cheltenham (15 miles). Junction 11 of the M5 is 10 miles away, while Ledbury is 11 miles away.

The villages, set on the Gloucestershire/Herefordshire border, have a primary school, a village hall and an active tennis club, which is within walking distance. There is good walking and hacking, with easy access to a number of footpaths and bridlepaths.

Located half an hour west of the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this property has easy access to the Royal Forest of Dean, the Wye Valley and the Malvern Hills.

Local equestrian centres include Tumpy Green (20 miles), CCR Equestrian (12 miles), Prestige Equestrian (11 miles) and Barton End (22 miles).

Hartpury and its extensive facilities can be found just 10 minutes away from the front door.

Brush up on your cross-country training at Deer Park Cross Country (24 miles), Upcote Cross Country Course (23 miles) and Wayfarer Cross Country (28 miles).

Need a vet? The experts at Cheltenham Equine Vets (13 miles) have got you covered.

Cheltenham Racecourse can be found 16 miles from the property, while the point-to-point track at Maisemore Park is just eight miles away.

BSPS Area 9B is your local showing society, and make sure you keep up to date with the diary of Three Counties Showground (19 miles).

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, this property has a guide price of £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

In terms of equestrian facilities, there are three adjoining Dutch barns and a lean-to, which has four looseboxes (with room for more), a feed room, dry store and space for machinery.

The land is ring fenced, level and fully fenced for horses, and there is a post and railed flood-lit arena plus separate vehicular access.

Recently refurbished, Moorfield Farm is a Grade II listed farmstead. The house is set back from a lane behind electric gates with a separate cottage on the right-hand side of the drive as you approach.

The main house has undergone significant alterations over the past 20 years, during which time the property has been completely renovated across the ground and first floors.

It has also been connected to the adjoining brick and stone outbuildings and now extends to 3,672 square feet.

The accommodation briefly comprises four-five reception areas, a large open plan kitchen/living room, utility, WC and study.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a dressing room and bathroom. There’s a guest bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Attached to the garage and workshops, located on the other side of the courtyard, there is a completely independent two-bedroom (both en-suite) barn conversion that measures 1,467 square feet. The cottage has a large private garden, parking and separate access.

