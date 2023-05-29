



When you daydream about winning the lottery, what kind of new home is top of your list? Chances are it looks a little something like Gaskyns, a remarkable property located on Lyons Road in the village of Slinfold in West Sussex.

Key locations nearby include Horsham (3.9 miles), Guildford (18.3 miles), Gatwick Airport (18.4 miles), Brighton (30.4 miles) and London (44.5 miles).

Do you like to hunt? Head out with the Crawley and Horsham once the season comes around, and if you have children their ponies will feel right at home in the Crawley and Horsham Hunt branch of the Pony Club. If you prefer to hit the show ring at the weekend, sign up to BSPS Area 14.

Local equestrian centres just a stone’s throw away include Sussex Equestrian Centre (12 miles), Sussex Show Centre (18 miles) and Pyecombe (25 miles). Check out the cross-country facilities on offer at Bucklands Farm (14 miles) or Felcourt (23 miles).



Point-to-points are held at Parham (13 miles), while the South of England Showground (19 miles) offers a packed schedule throughout the competitive season.

The agents offering this awe-inspiring home to the market are Knight Frank, and the price tag on this one is £7.95m.

Be right back, just adding a lottery ticket onto this week’s shopping list…

Welcome to Gaskyns. The main house sits at the head of a long drive enabling a high degree of privacy and protection. The property also has direct access onto the South Downs Way, a public bridlepath that stretches from Guildford to Shoreham-by-sea.

The agents bill the equestrian facilities as world-class. There is approximately 88 acres of land, divided by post and rail fencing into a number of paddocks. Maybe a cross-country course, or a gallop track, is in your future vision…

There are many outbuildings, including 12 stables and a number of store rooms, including a feed room and a tack room.

There is an all-weather school bordered by a manicured hedge offering stunning views over and across the surrounding countryside.

Other facilities include an indoor arena with a viewing gallery. There is also a solarium and a wash bay.

After entering the property from the long private driveway, there is a duck pond on arrival, whilst the gardens have a number of established oak trees and borders. From the kitchen the outdoor swimming pool can be accessed along with the tennis court and the other leisure facilities.

The main house is a Grade II-listed 15th Century timber-framed home with a Horsham stone roof, which has been beautifully maintained and is in excellent condition.

One of the highlights of the main home is the large kitchen/breakfast room. There is scope to extend further and create an even larger space in the form of an orangery, for which planning permission has been granted.

The house boasts considerable character with a wealth of exposed timbers and period features…

…but it has been updated and developed to create a slick, modern home incorporating many luxuries, including an exceptional spa.

There are other dwellings, including a cottage, situated elsewhere on-site.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.