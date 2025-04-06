



Stones Farm is a mid-19th century farmhouse with equestrian facilities in a peaceful, rural setting in the Dorset countryside, close to the World Heritage designated Jurassic Coast.

Hilfield is a small parish in the Blackmore Vale countryside. The neighbouring village of Leigh offers an array of local facilities including a shop, village hall and church. The nearby village of Yetminster (five miles) also has range of amenities.

The Abbey town of Sherborne is eight miles north, while the town of Dorchester is 12 miles away. Both Sherborne and Dorchester have mainline railway stations with trains to London Waterloo. There is also a local line from Yetminster to Bath/Bristol. The A303 is accessed to the north from Wincanton, providing a direct east/west route linking with the M3 to London.

The surrounding countryside has an excellent network of footpaths and bridleways.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Kingston Maurward (16 miles), the RAC Saddle Club at Bovington Equestrian (27 miles) and Moreton Equestrian (23 miles).

You can find horseracing at Wincanton, Taunton, Salisbury, Exeter and Bath.

If you like to hunt, you are in a prime location to head out with either the Cattistock or the Blackmore Vale, and should you need a vet, the experts at Dorset Equine Veterinary Services are nearby (18 miles).

Stones Farm is on the market with Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a pretty stone-built barn which has been used as foaling and loose boxes, as well as a further modern, steel-framed barn with timber cladding providing machinery and hay storage and two further loose boxes.

The all-weather outdoor school is laid to rubber and sand and there are three paddocks beyond. This property comes with a total of 9.16 acres.

A tarmac drive leads round to a large parking area at the rear of the house. Outside the back door a gravelled area leads to an open-sided barn, which is used for summer entertaining. Attached to the barn is a further brick-built barn, accessed from the driveway which provides garaging for two cars. Beyond are the walled, formal gardens with well-established flower beds and borders. There is also a productive kitchen garden.

Attached to one side of the house is a further outbuilding currently utilised as tool and feed stores, as well as a tack room at the end. The former milking parlour now contains seven stables.

Believed to date back to the 1860s, on the site of an earlier 17th-Century farmhouse, Stones Farm has remained largely unchanged architecturally since its construction, retaining many original character features including sash windows, fireplaces, window seats, and intricate ceiling plasterwork.

Originally built for the Stones family, it has been the home to the current owner for the past 24 years.

The ground floor, centred by the main hallway, has three reception rooms, each with large sash windows and fireplaces.

The traditional farmhouse kitchen has a two-oven AGA, fitted base units, and plenty of space for a large dining table. Additionally, there is a scullery, a utility/boot room, and a store room.

On the first floor is a south-facing galleried landing, which leads to four double bedrooms, all with views of the surrounding countryside. The principal bedroom is dual aspect and has a Jack and Jill bathroom. Bedroom three has a private en-suite shower room, while the remaining two bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

