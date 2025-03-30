



Southcote Farm is a Victorian farmhouse with landscaped gardens, a pool, excellent equestrian facilities and all-purpose barns, set within 21 acres.

This property is on the eastern slopes of the Blackdown Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in Devon. It is near the village of Cotleigh, which is 3.6 miles from the market town of Honiton, where there is a mainline railway station with trains to London Waterloo and Exeter.

The cathedral city of Exeter is within 20 miles via the A30, while Taunton is 17.5 miles away. The east Devon coast is also nearby with villages and beaches at Sidmouth, Branscombe, Bere and Lyme Regis. Taunton also has a mainline railway station with trains scheduled to arrive at London Paddington within 1hr45min on the fast service. Airports can be found at both Exeter and Bristol.

Competitive riders can get their fix at the leading equestrian venue in the south-west, Bicton Arena, which hosts horse trials up to four-star, dressage, showjumping and regular clinics. Their arenas are also available for hire a 30-minute drive away. You can also compete at Upton Pyne, which is 26 miles away.

If you like to hunt head out with the East Devon Hunt and if you have children, check out the East Devon Hunt branch of the Pony Club.

Love showing? Sign up to BSPS Area 13B.

If you need an equine vet get in touch with Western Counties Equine Hospital (14 miles).

Southcote Farm is on the market for £2.5m with Jackson-Stops. Let’s take a look around…

A single storey open-fronted barn houses five Monarch loose boxes with a further small barn adjacent, which provides a feed store and washdown area.

A further collection of all-purpose barns includes two implement/storage barns, providing scope to install a further range of loose boxes. There is also a 60x20m Andrews Bowen waxed surface manège.

There is a well-fenced 10-acre field, plus a further paddock. There are four further paddocks across a lane, which all have access onto an adjoining Green Lane leading down to the Umborne Brook. In all, the gardens and grounds amount to 21.69 acres.

The gardens include a deep south-west terrace with an al-fresco dining area and steps up to a summerhouse, which has wifi.

There is a recently built heated swimming pool measuring 12x5m.

Southcote Farm has evolved over the past couple of centuries. Extended over the years, the house has been completely renovated and redesigned by the present owners. The entrance into the house is off a quiet lane with a canopy and pillared entrance porch leading into a reception hall.

The double drawing room has a marble fireplace, large wood burning stove and double doors leading out onto the south-west facing terrace.

There is a cloakroom and door from the hall leading into a sitting room with fireplace, wood burning stove and oak flooring. The flooring continues through to a well-fitted kitchen with a range of Harvey Jones wall and floor mounted cabinets.

A four-oven electric AGA with electric hob is inset by a mantlepiece with a further induction hob to the side. There is a large island with a deep ceramic double sink and granite worksurface. Other built-in cupboards include an inset Miele double ovens and hob and a Liebherr fridge.

The dining room has a fireplace and Clearview wood burning stove, plus a staircase to a en-suite bedroom. A utility/boot room has a lobby to the outside and cloakroom door and a few steps lead down to a study/playroom.

On the first floor there is a principal bedroom suite, which includes a fireplace, dressing room and a bathroom. There are two further en-suite bedrooms off the main landing.

Outside is a triple garage, adjoined by a secure tack room with heater and sink unit. There is also a large party barn with a bar area and wood burning stove, with room for billiard table and dining tables.

Next to the party barn is newly refurbished guest accommodation, which has a sitting area, kitchen and an en-suite bathroom on the first floor.

