



This heavenly equestrian home includes a four-bedroom barn conversion alongside superb equestrian facilities – and it could be yours…

O Jays Barn – named after the vendor’s late grandfather, racehorse trainer and farmer, O J Carter – is set in a convenient, yet rural location in the Otter Valley in Devon, close to the villages of Tipton St John and West Hill, just outside the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The town of Ottery St Mary is three miles away, while the Regency resort of Sidmouth is located on the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site and is four miles away.

Communication links to the area are excellent – the A30 is within two miles providing access to Exeter, which is 10 miles away, and Exeter Airport, the M5, and the A303.

Local equestrian centres include Upton Pyne (17 miles) and Bicton Arena (six miles).

If you like to hunt, head out with the East Devon. Check out the East Devon Hunt branch of the Pony Club too.

Love showing? Sign up to BSPS Area 13B.

If you need an equine vet, get in touch with Otter Vets (three miles away).

O Jays Barn has a guide price of £1.795m as a whole, but is available in three lots. It is being offered for sale by Symonds & Sampson. Let’s take a look around…

Lot one includes a four-bed barn conversion, stabling, farm buildings, equestrian facilities and about 6.28 acres of land.

The equestrian facilities include an outdoor arena (54x25m) with a well-draining sand and fibre mix surface, plus a Claydon five-horse horsewalker.

There is also a timber stable block with four loose boxes and a fenced concrete yard. Beyond the house the drive leads to a yard where you will find a three-bedroom mobile home, a timber storage shed, a general purpose barn and a timber-framed American-style barn with stairs to a large mezzanine storage area and a lean-to washbox. There is also a mini cross-country course.

The land is a block of well-maintained and fenced paddocks. The paddocks are all level or gently sloping, and the largest field has previously been cut for haylage.

Gardens, mainly laid to lawn, surround the house, with a large sun terrace located on the south side of the property and a further sunken walled BBQ/entertaining area.

The traditional barn was converted in 2012 to create a detached four-bedroom, modern home. There has been a focus on environmental credentials with solar thermal panels, good insulation and double glazed hardwood windows throughout.

The house overlooks its own grounds and the entrance hall features a dramatic wooden spiral staircase.

The 30ft kitchen/dining room has a bespoke kitchen with a granite topped island, electric Aga, secondary integrated oven and hob, as well as a wine fridge. Glass doors open onto a terrace, making it ideal for entertaining.

The sitting room has a stone feature wall with a contemporary log burner and wooden floors.

Two of the four bedrooms have en-suites.

Situated adjacent to lot one is lot two, with a separate driveway and a further range of stables, together with farm buildings and a mobile home that has been occupied and on site since the 1980s. This lot is considered to have potential for future development given the length of time the mobile home has been on site (subject to planning permission).

This lot includes a two-bed mobile home, a three-bay machinery shed, a fodder barn, a stable block with six looseboxes, an L-shaped timber building with two stables and a former tack room. There are also three well-fenced pasture paddocks that extend to 3.11 acres.

Adjoining lots one and two is a gently sloping arable/pasture field, with good access from the public highway and long road frontage. The field which measures 19.27 acres, is bounded by mature hedgerows and further cross-country jumps line the headland.

