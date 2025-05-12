



This gorgeous four-bed home has everything a horsey family could wish for, from the large arena, immaculate four-box yard and more than 10 acres to play with.

Grade II-listed Prospect Place is on the outskirts of Cattistock, a Dorset National Landscape village. The cottage was originally a stone barn and was converted into a home in 2020.

Local facilities in Maiden Newton lie at a mile’s distance and include a supermarket, primary school, doctor’s surgery and a railway station with departures for Bath and Bristol. The house is 11 miles from Dorchester and a stone’s throw from the A37 to Yeovil and beyond to the A303.

Local equestrian centres include Kingston Maurward EC (13 miles), Chard Equestrian (17 miles) and Moreton Equestrian (20 miles). International venue Bicton Arena is 44 miles away.

If you like to hunt, enjoy a day out with the Cattistock or South Dorset. Need a vet? The experts at Dorset Equine Veterinary Services are 15 miles from the door.

Prospect Place is on the market for £1.75m with Symonds and Sampson. Let’s take a look around…

Starting with yard, there’s an L-shaped block of four stables with a tack room and two feed stores. There’s also a separate wash-down box.

To the north west of the house is the 22x62m all-weather arena.

The property and gardens encompass 1.12 acres. The rest of the land comprises three large paddocks with stock fencing and water troughs.

There’s a spacious driveway on the northwest side with a secondary driveway opposite, providing access to an office/studio and the yard. Surrounding the house are landscaped gardens with lawns and borders.

Just inside the front door is a flagstone-floored entrance hall and a Georgian-style staircase.

There is a front-facing, dual-aspect sitting room with casement doors that open onto the Italian-style ornamental garden.

At the centre of the home, find the open-plan kitchen leading to the orangery. There’s a four-oven aga along with a dining and living area.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, with a free-standing bath, basin and wet-room shower. Bedroom two has a built-in wardrobe and access to a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a study complete the first floor.

