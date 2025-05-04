



Dardarroch is an impressive country home in an elevated yet private position with views over the surrounding countryside. This property includes a large selection of outbuildings, set in around 13 acres.

It is close to the small village of Dunscore, between Dumfries and Moniaive in Scotland. This community has a range of amenities, including a community pub, GP practice, church, primary school and a nursery.

Dardarroch is approximately 10 miles from Dumfries town centre on the B729. A wide range of amenities can be found in Dumfries or nearby Thornhill, and are easily accessed via bus. There are also various close transport links, including Dumfries train station, which provides links to Carlisle and Glasgow. The M6 and M74 networks are accessible at Moffat, Gretna, and Lockerbie.

Facilities at Barstobrick Equestrian are 45 minutes away, while both Greenlands Equestrian and Nord Vue Equestrian Centre are an hour away.

If you need a vet, get in touch with Ark Veterinary Centre, which is 23 minutes away (12 miles).

Dardarroch is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £825,000. Let’s take a look around…

To the rear of the house, accessed by a separate driveway, are a range of outbuildings including a barn that contains three large internal stables. The buildings are a mix of semi-modern and traditional structures built of stone under slate or tin roofs, with a tin clad steel portal frame building, perfect for storage.

The land includes about 10 acres of grazing and is largely stock-proof, with a natural water supply. Adjacent to the house is a small 0.68 acre amenity woodland with a substantial clearing in the centre.

The driveway to the front of the house has a turning circle and is flanked by lawn, mature trees and bushes. There is a walled garden to the side of the house. The garden is predominantly laid to lawn, with flowering borders, apple trees, and a built-in pizza oven and barbecue.

Dardarroch started as a smaller farmhouse built in the 1700s, and was extended to the front in 1890, creating the impressive façade you see today.

This property is double glazed throughout with a southerly aspect to the front, and it has oil-fired central heating, with a new boiler having been installed in 2024.

Internally it has original Victorian features include the wrought iron staircase, fireplaces in the drawing room and sitting room and ornate ceiling cornices.

The accommodation in the house is laid out over four floors and includes a large cellar and a self-contained two-bedroom annexe to the rear.

The reception hall features a tiled floor and impressive staircase. There are three principal reception rooms on the ground floor, including a drawing room with an open fire set within a marble surround, plus a dining area with another open fire and French doors that open out to the patio and walled garden.

The sitting room has a southerly aspect and a bay window, as well as a multi-fuel stove. The other reception room is currently used as an office, but could equally make an ideal playroom or ground floor bedroom, if required.

The inner hall leads past a modern, fully tiled wet room to the family kitchen. The kitchen is fitted with a range of solid wood bespoke cabinetry, with granite worksurfaces, undermount sink and built-in larder cupboard. There is a large gas hob with separate electric oven and grill, and ample room for dining furniture.

Adjacent to the kitchen is what is known as the Keeper’s Room, which is a cosy nook linking the kitchen to the utility room and to the ancillary rooms to the rear of the house. If required, the kitchen could be extended into this space to easily connect to the walled garden, subject to the necessary planning consents.

There is also a lobby/boot room, a larder store and a coal/wood store.

Accessed from the rear lobby is a self-contained annex, which has an open plan kitchen/sitting room, two double bedrooms and a shower room.

The first floor of the main house includes three large bedrooms and a shower room. The principal bedroom has superb views, an open fireplace, a dressing area with built in wardrobes and shoe storage and an en-suite bathroom, which includes a deep bath.

The second bedroom also has views to the front with a southerly aspect and has an en-suite bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor, plus a shower room.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now