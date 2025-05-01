



Ty Poeth is a Welsh property that includes a renovated four-bedroom house, a newly built two-bedroom annex with a private balcony, and stables with paddocks, all set within just under seven acres of countryside.

It is just outside the village of Pont Robert in Wales. The market town of Welshpool is 10 miles away, providing a range of shops, restaurants, and essential services, as well as rail links to Birmingham, Liverpool, and London.

The Welsh coast is within 40 miles, while the Snowdonia National Park is 35 miles away.

Oswestry Equestrian Centre is just over half an hour (17 miles) from the front door, while Berriewood is 22 miles away and Radfords is nine miles away.

Head out with the Sir Watkin Williams-Wynns, or if you like to show, sign up to BSPS Wales for a range of showing fixtures.

The vets at Lower House Equine Clinic are just 14 miles away should you need their services.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £850,000. Let’s take a look around…

There are two stables, plus multiple paddocks for the horses, with a field shelter.

A gated entrance leads to a large gravel driveway with multiple carports and a large barn, which is complete with power, lighting, and a reinforced floor, making it ideal for car enthusiasts, business use, or agricultural and equestrian uses.

Extensively renovated by the current owners, the main house has a brand-new open-plan kitchen and dining area, plus a character-filled living space that retains many original features.

There is also a sunroom with underfloor heating.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-through en-suite, alongside three further double bedrooms.

Built two years ago, an adjoining annexe offers an opportunity for multi-generational living or holiday let potential. This annexe includes a first-floor living room with double doors leading to a private balcony with great views.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now