



The glossy coats and gleaming tack of the show ring can often disguise a troubling truth: obesity in show horses remains a significant and ongoing welfare concern.

But as the industry becomes more educated and proactive, there are encouraging signs of change. Judges, producers, and vets are joining forces to reshape what “show condition” really means, prioritising fitness over fat.

The influence of the judge’s eye

Showing judges have long shaped what competitors view as “ideal condition”. For years, a little extra coverage was wrongly equated with good-doing, prosperity, or knowledgeable feeding.

Today’s leading judges are trained to assess body condition more critically, with most of the societies incorporating talks and advice about healthy body scoring into their annual conferences. Overweight horses are being dropped down the line, and, importantly, owners are being told why.

Dr Lucy Penrose, a veterinary surgeon who also sits on the British Show Horse Association judging panel, believes this shift is gathering pace.

“We’re not where we need to be yet, but attitudes are changing towards obesity in show horses,” she says.

“It’s becoming more common to see horses dropped in the line-up for being obese. We’re beginning to judge it like any other conformation fault”

Yet the task isn’t always simple.

Paul Cook, British Show Pony Society chairman, explains: “In the ring, you’re judging the animal in front of you on overall quality. Sometimes you’re weighing up a horse that’s slightly overweight against another with a splint or windgall.

“Judging is not black and white. Social media often freezes the moment, showing a bigger animal at the top of the line-up, but doesn’t give the full picture of how anything else went or how they stripped in conformation.”

Leading showing figure Stuart Hollings agrees.

“Showing is subjective,” he says. “But transparency is key. If weight is a concern, it’s important to say so. That’s how we help exhibitors learn, not feel judged themselves.”

A shift in standards towards obesity in show horses

Today, welfare is at the forefront of the equestrian world, as it should be. Concerns about soundness, laminitis, insulin resistance, and shortened careers have reframed what success looks like.

Show producer and breeder Garry Merton has witnessed this transformation.

“I do believe the University of Liverpool’s work on body condition scoring is making a mark,” he says.

“It’s now widely accepted as a strong initiative, and I’ve seen real physical differences in top producers’ horses, especially hunters and riding horses.

Garry adds: “The Horse Trust’s scheme, The Weigh to Win, is great. I have also seen feed companies with weighbridges giving advice at championship shows.

“The biggest driver will be seeing fit horses at the top of the line-up, winning both the class and the healthy condition award.”

#WeighToWin: reframing success

Launched in 2019 by The Horse Trust, the #WeighToWin initiative rewards horses that are fit, not fat, assessed by trained judges using a simple, practical five-point body condition scoring system, where a score of three is considered ideal.

These green-and-gold rosettes, now awarded at around 40 major UK shows, come with a QR code linking to educational resources and encourage winners to share their experiences and inspire others.

Jan Rogers, director of research and policy at The Horse Trust, says: “The awards reward success in promoting a positive equine body condition.

“From 24 shows when it started in 2019 to around 40 shows on board now, the Weigh to Win rosettes are really popular.

“This isn’t about penalising those with too much condition, but about providing better information and equipping people with the skills to body score accurately.”

Importantly, it’s not just about the ribbons.

“Our annual forum at Hickstead brings societies together to share ideas and challenges,” Jan adds. “We’re supported by around 40 professionals from the showing world, all committed to making welfare a priority.

“I think the real problem lies with what’s considered ‘normal’ in the show ring. We need to retrain perceptions so that healthy, functional condition becomes the new visual standard.”

Education, not criticism

Promoting healthy weight in the show ring isn’t about public shaming, it’s about quiet support, visibility, and accessible education. That’s especially true for amateur competitors, many of whom look to producers for guidance.

Debbie Speirs, co-ordinator of The Showing Register (TSR), says the problem is far from new, but progress is happening.

“Judges are taking weight into consideration, and competitors are more aware of welfare issues,” she says.

She stresses the need for strong leadership.

“Judges have to be brave and not have the overly obese pony at the top of the line-up, even if it’s the best pony. The message has to be reiterated.

“At TSR, we aim to educate the amateur to be the best they can be. But they look to the pros as role models, so it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure we’re putting healthy-weight ponies in the ring.

“Welfare has to be the core of showing, and we all have a responsibility to promote the best of our sport.”

Show horse producer Vicky Smith echoes that point. Riding Bling Crosby who stood champion cob at Royal Windsor, they also claimed the Weigh to Win award in the same year.

“As professionals, we need reminding too,” she says.

“Sometimes it takes an external eye, whether that’s a judge, a feed rep, or a vet, to say, ‘your horse is carrying too much’. The key is to be fit, not fat, and suitable for purpose.

“As showing ambassadors, we all have a role to play. The more horses winning the Weigh to Win award at the top of the line-up, keep reinforcing the message that horses don’t have to be fat to win.”

Common misconceptions and the road ahead

One of the most dangerous myths still circulating in the ring is that a “well-covered” horse is a healthy horse. But science says otherwise.

“Fat doesn’t equal fit,” says Dr Lucy Penrose. “Too many people still think condition means success or good feeding. But what we’re seeing in practice is young horses with irreversible damage from being overfed and under-exercised.”

The physical consequences of obesity are well documented. Excess weight contributes to joint stress and inflammation, increases the risk of insulin resistance and laminitis, compromises respiratory function, and can shorten a horse’s working life dramatically.

Still, the message is gaining traction. More judges are confident in body condition scoring. More producers are taking the lead. And more societies are exploring ways to embed healthy condition awards into their structures, not just as a side initiative, but as standard practice.

Fit for purpose

The show ring is evolving. Where once rotundity was mistaken for readiness, now muscle tone, balance, and athleticism are taking centre stage.

It won’t be an overnight transformation in solving obesity in show horses. Changing perceptions takes time, consistency, and collective effort. But momentum is building and every rosette given to a fit, correctly conditioned horse pushes the needle further forward.

It’s no longer just about sparkle and shine. It’s about soundness, longevity and most important: welfare.

