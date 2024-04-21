



This well-equipped equestrian home has an arena built with carriage driving in mind – it’s like something you’d find at a show centre!

Riseley Farmhouse is situated between the villages of Swallowfield and Risley in a very well-connected area. To the north, Reading is just 20 minutes away by car. A university town, Reading’s centre is a stone’s throw from the River Thames and has a wealth of watersports on offer. It also has speedy links to London – you can be at London Paddington by train in 25 minutes, while in the car you can reach the M4 in 10 minutes for the M25 and Heathrow Airport or the South West and Wales.

The property is practically on the doorstep of Wellington Riding – an international competition venue. It’s just seven minutes down the road and has seven arenas available for hire and has a full programme of clinics, affiliated and unaffiliated competition. There’s also an international eventing fixture in August.

Other nearby equestrian centres include Burley Lodge (11 mins), Treetops Equestrian (30 mins), Parwood Equestrian (37 mins) and Merrist Wood (44 mins). For cross country schooling and competitions, head to Tweseldown (25 mins).

If you like your hunting, have a day out with the Kimblewick. For fans of racing, there’s Ascot (34 mins) and Newbury (41 mins) nearby.

Riseley Farm is on the market with Savills and is made up of two lots – the farmhouse, stables and land, plus an additional cottage. The lots combined have a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

There are 12 stables in all. These are situated in a timber block with further stalls in a purpose-built barn.

Set away from the stables is a huge 60x30m arena with a rubber surface and post-and-rail fencing.

There’s a mixture of modern and traditional farm buildings – these have been used for storage and as further stabling.

The house, gardens, buildings and pasture sit in around 18 acres. There are several large post-and-rail paddocks.

Parts of the four-bedroom farmhouse date back to the 16th century. As you would expect, there are loads of period features, such as huge fireplaces and exposed beams.

The kitchen and dining room are full of character. We especially love the bright red Aga and wooden fitted units.

1 Keens Cottage is lot two – it’s a semi-detached three-bedroom property with a private driveway and a front and back garden. It was originally built subject to an agricultural occupancy condition and has been inhabited until recently by an employee of Risely Farm. The lot alone has a guide price of £300,000.

