Escape to Tuscany with this special home complete with stables, arenas, a pool and more…





Right now, the idea of moving to Tuscany, in Italy, seems like a pretty good one, and this place could just be what you’re dreaming of…

This stunning equestrian property with its own stables is located on one of the most beautiful hills in Tuscany, not far from the city of Lucca. Lucca is located on the Serchio river and is well known for its production of excellent wine, as well as the well-preserved Renaissance walls encircling its historic city centre and its cobblestone streets.

Lucca is a 30-minute drive to the coast at Marina di Torre del Lago Puccini, a 35-minute drive to the city of Pisa and just over an hour’s drive from the beautiful city of Florence. You can fly to Florence for under £100 and it takes just a couple of hours to get there from London airports.

On the market with Sotheby’s International Realty, this property has a price tag of €4.9m (approximately £4,060,311). Let’s take a look around…

This home’s equestrian facilities include an American-style barn, which houses up to 30 horses, plus a sand arena, a training field, and a Western riding area. Additionally, there are outdoor paddocks and six hectares (15 acres) of grazing.

The property, surrounded by green hills, is currently used as a luxury resort, featuring three suites, 11 bedrooms and four apartments.

Inside there are traditional features, such as ceilings with exposed beams and terracotta flooring.

There are also large lounges, a conference room and convivial areas, as well as technical rooms and a professional kitchen.

Externally, in the well-maintained park that surrounds the property, there is a large swimming pool and a jacuzzi with views over Tuscan vineyards.

