‘Great pride and joy’ as major equestrian brands change hands





The sale of major equestrian brands Champion and Toggi is an “exciting next chapter for the business”, its founders believe.

TDL, Michael O’Rourke’s investment company, has bought a majority stake in Finest Brands Holdings Ltd, which also owns ProLine Sports, “with great pride and joy”.

Champion, the largest brand in the portfolio, was founded by John Ayres almost half a century ago when he was unhappy with the quality of riding helmets available for riders, including his daughters.

“John sadly passed away in 2013 but his family, who have continued to operate the business, have decided that now is the appropriate time for a new owner to build on their solid foundations,” a Finest Brands spokesman said.

The company’s managing director Sarah-Jane Fedarb said the sale was a “very challenging decision for the family”.

“But it has been a comfort to know that we were selling to TDL and the team there,” she said.

“The TDL team share the same values and ethos that we have built up within the company at Finest Brands, we all look forward to handing over the reins and seeing this exciting next chapter for the business. The family would like to acknowledge and offer our sincere thanks to the amazing, dedicated teams past and present, at their Finest Brands head office in Leeds and the Champion and ProLine factories in Cardiff.”

The family has retained some shares and Ms Fedarb will remain an active director.

Mr O’Rourke said: “It is with great pride and joy that we take the reins at Finest Brands. Champion, Toggi and ProLine are brands rich in history yet like us, they are very much focused on the future. We’re excited to see what can be achieved.”

