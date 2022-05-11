



Toggi Sculptor Riding Tights Score 10/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Pros Smart look

Extremely comfortable both in and out of the saddle

Technical fabric feels flexible

Phone pocket is useful

High waist so no inadvertent skin exposure Cons Slightly short in the leg

Phone pocket feels a bit flimsy for riding Manufacturer: Toggi Price as reviewed: £57.50

Toggi Sculptor Riding Tights

I should admit I haven’t been brave enough to try riding tights as opposed to thicker breeches, but I loved these Sculptor riding tights from Toggi! They are extremely comfortable and smart to wear both round the yard with a pair of short boots, or teamed with chaps in the saddle.

For me, they ticked all the boxes required for a sporty garment appropriate for the activity. The fabric is lightweight and flexible so you are not restricted in any way – some thicker fabrics can wrinkle up behind the knees. I tried them out both on a hack and for a jumping lesson and they didn’t ride up, wrinkle or rub at all. They have small silicone pimples to aid grip in the saddle and I never felt like I was slipping around. They feel like a second skin but without you feeling like you’ve forgotten your trousers! Pleased to report that despite their lightweight aspect, the VPL is unnoticeable.

Only time will tell if they are durable as they do feel lightweight, but the fabric feels quality and isn’t misshapen after a few wears.

The phone pocket is useful if you’re not riding, for instance for yard chores, but it felt a bit precarious carrying it out in a stretchy pocket, with no zip, on my hip out hacking.

I tried the navy tights, which is a nice bold navy rather than really dark. Black, grey and pink are also available. The overall impression gives a smarter look than I expected for riding tights. They are reasonably expensive for leggings at RRP £57.50, however Toggi is a well-known brand and they do look like a quality item.

They come in sizes 24–34. I am a size 8/10 and I tried the size 28 which is probably closer to a size 12 than I expected. As such they were a bit loose around the waist and so tended to slip down a bit, but I think they are a true fit, I just selected the wrong size. Luckily they are high waisted so there is room for some slippage.

Ideally, they would be slightly longer in the leg – or offer a long leg version. I’m not particularly tall at 5ft 7in and would have been happy with an extra inch or two.

A final note – the specification says they are finished with reflective prints. These are barely noticeable, so I think of little use for reflective purposes. However, as this is not something that I’d be looking for in a pair of riding tights, this was immaterial to me.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – these are smart-looking, quality riding tights that are extremely comfortable both in the saddle and for yard chores.

Who tested these riding tights?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

