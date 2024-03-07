‘We’re absolutely still in business’: sale secures future of major equestrian brand





Leading equestrian brands Harry Dabbs, Jeffries Saddlery, NuuMed and Thermatex are “absolutely still in business”, four months after they went into administration.

H&H reported last autumn that equestrian manufacturer Vale Brothers had filed for administration. The company has since been bought, under group name Jeffries Lifestyle Ltd, by Baaj Capital.

Harry Dabbs and Jeffries Saddlery held an open day on 27 February, their first since the sale, at which experienced and new saddle-fitters visited the Walsall factory to get insight into the manufacturing process.

“Hosting an open day was a real statement for us to say, ‘we are absolutely still in business’,” said Katie Burke, senior marketing executive for the group.

H&H reported last autumn that Vale Brothers managing director Peter Wilkes hoped a “significant” number of the 80 jobs would be protected; Ms Burke told H&H all the equestrian jobs have been saved.

“We would like to reassure our loyal customers that the future of our brands has been secured and we are incredibly grateful to be in a position where we can start to look with optimism to what the future holds,” she said.

She added: “We have an incredible workshop facility, which also boasts its own in-house tree shop, enabling us to produce our own saddles from start to finish. Visitors were able to meet our talented team of saddlers and see first-hand the craftsmanship that goes into making every single saddle we produce right here in the UK.”

