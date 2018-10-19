Welcome to our independent group test of cooler and wicking horse rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Thermatex’s official description

The Thermatex Duet Cooler rug features our popular wicking SHR fabric across the horse’s back, which works by drawing excess moisture away from the horse before releasing it into the atmosphere. The lower section of the rug is manufactured using lightweight breathable TKCS fabric. By combining the two, horses will enjoy the benefit of wearing a rug that is able to keep the back warm, while also enjoy increased airflow around the lower part of its body. This makes it a perfect choice for spring, autumn and nippy summer days. The rug has a belly strap for easy use, although cross surcingles can be added on request (cost £14 extra), plus double front quick release side buckles at the chest. It is also reinforced at the shoulders and over the wither.

First impressions

I loved the contrast in colour schemes (baby blue and burgundy). The fastenings looked really robust and overall this looked like a high quality rug.

Overview of performance

This rug is fantastic, not once were any of the horses too warm or too cold in this rug, even when travelling at the crack of dawn! It wicked away any moisture and kept their backs warm, while allowing plenty of airflow. I was very impressed overall with this rug. It has shown absolutely no signs or wear and tear, plus there is plenty of depth in the sizing and it has easy to adjust fastenings.

Likes and dislikes

I love the colour and the quality feel. It is very smart and does exactly the job it says it will. The sizing is fairly generous, so it may be worth considering ordering a size down from normal.