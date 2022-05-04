



While riding boot bags may appear pretty equal from the outside at first glance, once you open them up there are a wide range of features. They all offer your precious boots a certain amount of protection – and with the amount you can spend on long leather boots, boot bags should be considered an essential – but some really go the extra mile with protective and practical features.

Although you can purchase a separate hat bag, some bags have separate compartments so that you can carry your riding hat and boots in one. Most bags have a carry handle, but some also have a shoulder strap, which in some cases is also detachable and adjustable. The best boot bags are made of a strong and durable material, but some are also waterproof and have stud feet on the base to prevent damage from wet and rough surfaces. There are a variety of different fastening options, but the double zip front opening probably gives the best overall access, especially if your bag also boasts a protective divider. External pockets are a bonus for storing polish and a cloth to hand, while vents also allow a small amount of airflow.

Best riding boot bags

Ariat Team Tall Boot Bag

Colours: Blue | RRP: £60 |

Made of durable poly canvas with a comfortable shoulder strap and carrying handle, the bag features a double-zip opening for easy access. Inside is a soft, protective divider to prevent the boots rubbing together and the exterior pocket has a Velcro closure.

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Shires Aubrion Team Boot Hat and Whip Bag

Colours: Red | RRP: £43.99 |

This padded kit bag has an inner boot divider, as well as an exterior-opening hat compartment and a whip pocket. It features an adjustable and detachable strap, two grab handles and hardwearing feet.

View now at amazon.co.uk or naylors.com

Derby House Pro Long Boot Bag

Colours: Peacock or plum | RRP: £24.99 |

This padded and durable boot bag has zipped entry on each side for easy access and reinforced middle panel to keep your boots upright. The reinforced water-resistant base features four stud feet to prevent damage to the bag, while there are also four vent holes at the top of the bag for airflow.

View now at rideawaystore.com

LeMieux ProKit Boot and Hat Bag

Colours: Navy or black | RRP: £34.95 |

This boot bag has a front compartment to store your riding hat, too. It’s made of a strong waterproof nylon and has a divider between the boots for added protection. It features a comfort-grip handle and has vents at the top of the bag to allow airflow.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Woof Wear Boot Bag

Colours: Grey | RRP: £39.99 |

This boot bag is described as tall enough to take the largest riding boots and it has a toe protector insert to offer extra protection to your boots.

View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Whitaker Kettlewell Boot Bag

Colours: Navy | RRP: £30 |

This boot bag has both a shoulder strap and grab handle. It has a rigid base with metal feet and a zipped side pocket.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Hy Event Pro Series Boot Bag

Colours: Navy | RRP: £29.99 |

Made of a waterproof nylon, this boot bag has a double zip fastening for easy boot access. It also features a zipped side pocket, hand and over-the-shoulder carry strap.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Dublin Imperial Tall Boot Bag

Colours: Black/blue | RRP: £25.50 |

This boot bag has a central zip to access the boots, a zipped side pocket and two padded handles.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

