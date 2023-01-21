



Grooming bags can be incredibly handy – and you can use them at the yard, when travelling or in the show ring. The best grooming bags for horses will have a good design that offers plenty of space for all your grooming brushes and spray bottles, such as mane and tail detangler.

Look for bags with additional pockets and internal compartments or dividers if you want help keeping things tidy and organised. External open pockets offer really easy access for larger items or the things you use most, while zipped pockets and compartments will help keep smaller items safe and secure.

Materials are important, too. The outer materials should be strong and be able to withstand being carried around the yard. Some bags have easy-clean linings, which are particularly useful as grooming bags are susceptible to getting grimy, dirty and hairy inside. Many grooming bags have waterproof and reinforced bases – and some even studs – to help prevent the bottom of the bag becoming damaged.

Some grooming bags are available in a wide range of colours and are designed to match with wider ranges. And some match with grooming brushes too, but these are usually sold separately. If you’re looking for a complete set of brushes with a bag, check out our guide to the best grooming kits.

Best grooming bags for horses

Hy Sport Active Grooming Bag

Colours: 13 options | RRP: £26.99 |

Available in a wide range of colours that coordinate with the Hy Sport Active collection, this sturdy bag has plenty of space and comes with six open pockets that are perfect to hold all your bottles and brushes. The inside has an easy-to-clean lining, a zip pocket with a name identifier and a space for your valuables. The base is reinforced and features studs to prevent damage. Also available as a complete kit with brushes (RRP £49.99).

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

LeMieux ProGroom System Bag

Colours: Black | RRP: £49.95 |

This bag has fast-track zipped outer pockets with retaining magnets as well as multiple compartments for internal storage. It is made of a ripstop outer material and has a solid waterproof base. The rigid clasp style top fastening has comfortable grab handles and there is a shoulder strap that can be used when needed.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Supreme Products Pro Groom Accessories Bag

Colours: Black/gold | RRP: £39.99 |

This smart bag has multiple storage compartments and features a mesh base for easy cleaning. It’s ideal for storing shampoo bottles after bathing and is complete with a removable padded shoulder strap and grab handles.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

LeMieux Pro Kit Lite Grooming Bag

Colours: Marine, fig, sienna, navy, bluebell, sage, burgundy or papaya | RRP: £29.95 |

This lightweight grooming bag has numerous zip up compartments and a choice of a grab handle or adjustable shoulder strap. Matching brushes available.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Derby House Pro Grooming Bag

Colours: Peacock or plum | RRP: £14.99 |

This bag has a large main compartment with additional elastic pockets on sides that fasten with touch tape. It has four stud feet that prevent damage to the reinforced base, as well as a removable, adjustable shoulder strap and carry handles.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or rideawaystore.com

LeMieux Grooming Bag Pro

Colours: Black, navy, bluebell or papaya | RRP: £39.95 |

This grooming bag has multiple compartments inside to help keep things tidy, as well as a handy front zip pocket for easy access. It is made of a strong waterproof nylon outer, and has a reinforced moulded base, an ergonomic grab handle and padded adjustable shoulder strap.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Masta Large Tote Bag

Colours: Pink, teal or brown | RRP: £29.95 |

This sturdy grooming bag has multiple open pockets on the outside as well as an outer zipped pocket, while the zipped lid fastening keeps all your belongings secure. The inside has an easy-clean lining and the bag is made with a sturdy base with studs to help prevent damage. It also has carry handles and a shoulder strap.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Supreme Products Pro Groom Ring Bag

Colours: Black/gold | RRP: £26 |

Described as ideal for the show ring, this classic black bag with elegant gold detailing has multiple pockets and compartments that offer plenty of storage space. It has an adjustable shoulder strap and grab handles for ease of carrying.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

LeMieux Grooming Bag

Colours: Black, navy, bluebell or papaya | RRP: £34.95 |

Made from a strong waterproof nylon outer with a reinforced moulded base, this bag has numerous pockets and compartments, plus grab handles and an adjustable shoulder strap.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

John Whitaker Kettlewell Grooming Bag

Colours: Blue | RRP: £27.49 |

This sturdy grooming bag, which has a 600D outer, has removable internal dividers, two side pockets and two internal pockets under the lid. It has a grab handle and shoulder strap as well as a mesh bottom for breathability.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

LeMieux Leather Grooming Bag

Colours: Black or brown | RRP: £59.95 |

This smart grooming bag is designed to match the rest of the LeMieux PU leather luggage collection. It has structured internal compartments to keep things tidy and organised, as well as a handy front zip pocket for easy access. It is made from a strong but soft PU leather with faux suede detailing and has a padded adjustable shoulder strap.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Grooming Kit Bag

Colours: Charcoal/pink or Team | RRP: From £25.99 |

This bag has an inner compartment, eight outer pockets, grab handles, and a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. It also has hard-wearing feet to prevent damage.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Hy Merry Go Round Grooming Bag

Colours: Grey | RRP: £25.99 |

This cute grooming bag has six outer pockets, a main compartment and secure inner zip. Grab handles and a shoulder strap mean it can be carried around easily.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

LeMieux Grooming Bag With Bar

Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £34.95 |

This waterproof grooming bag is really handy as you can use the reinforced metal eyelets to hook the bag up to your stable or lorry. Inside, the numerous compartments keep your grooming essentials tidy and there is a front zip pocket for easy access and front Velcro closure.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Hy Glitzy Grooming Bag

Colours: Navy, red or silver | RRP: £24.99 |

This glam grooming bag has six external pockets to store possessions and large inside compartment with an easy-clean lining to keep your brushes in. It has a detachable shoulder strap and grab handles for ease of carrying. In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk Roma Grooming Carry Bag Colours: Blue, pink or purple | RRP: £17.25 | This strong nylon bag has multiple pockets, an adjustable shoulder strap and carry handles. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

