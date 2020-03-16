Best body brushes 2020: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

Having the best body brush will up your grooming game. Not only will it clean your horse, but it will give a good finishing polish. The bristles can vary — some sensitive horses prefer the softer, while some need a firmer groom. Your brush should be comfy to hold and a good size for your hand. It should be well made, easy to clean and dry quickly after washing. A smart-looking brush is a bonus.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best body brushes 2020

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £24

“This is a good old fashioned brush — it cleaned the horse well and it was really great for quarter marks.”

9/10

RRP £12.99

“This brush was good for a finishing polish. It was very comfortable to hold and use — a nice size for small hands.”

8/10

RRP £40

“This brush is not only good quality, but it actually cleans the horse well, too. It was comfortable to hold and lasted particularly well.”

8/10

RRP £18.95

“This brush was very soft so I only really used it as a finishing brush, but this made it good for clipped horses.”

8/10

RRP £8.50

“This brush was better at giving a finishing polish than it was at general cleaning, but it was comfortable to hold.”

8/10

RRP £17.20

“This brush is practical, good and cleans the horse the well. It was really comfortable to hold and use, as well as being easy to keep clean.”

7/10

Meet the product tester

Lisa Spence BHSII has been working in the equestrian industry for more than 25 years and has experience with a wide range of horses. She currently runs a training and livery yard in Essex. Being a regular on the British eventing circuit and a previous Pony Club examiner, Lisa knows exactly what she wants from a product and enjoys giving them a thorough test.

