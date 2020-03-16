HyShine Deluxe horse hair wooden body brush review

HyShine Deluxe horse hair wooden body brush Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Ease of use: 7/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £9

Welcome to our group test of body brushes. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The HyShine Deluxe horse hair wooden body brush is a dark brown lacquered wood oval body brush with a mixture of black, white and brown horse hair and finished with a durable leather strap. It gently removes dust, leaving an impeccable shine. Also available in small size.

First impressions

This brush was really nice looking and in general it appeared like it was well made and would be a good brush.

Overview of performance

This brush was better at giving a finishing polish than it was at general cleaning. It was comfortable to hold as the handle was quite loose. It lasted well, was fairly easy to clean and dried quickly after washing.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I liked how smart it looked. I would use again but I prefer brushes with a leather back over wood.