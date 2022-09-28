



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Reolink Duo 2 Outdoor Security Camera Score 10/10 Performance: 10/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Pros Excellent picture quality with 180° view

Vehicle, human and animal motion detection

Simple-to-use app

Wi-Fi version available Cons The PoE version needs a network switch and may need professional set-up, if cabling is not already in place

4G version of the Duo 2 not yet available Price as reviewed: £159.99 for PoE version

Reolink Duo 2 Outdoor Security Camera

More than ever people are looking for ways to keep their property secure, and a high-quality security camera is often top of the list. Reolink is a brand known for its security products and this summer launched its latest product in its Duo series, the Duo 2, costing £159.99.

The 4K 8 megapixel dual-lens camera – which comes with a two-year warranty – is available in two connection options; hardwired using Power over Ethernet (also known as PoE) or WiFi. For this review I have tested the PoE, which is suitable for home set-ups where cabling is already in place. Owing to my property’s rural location, PoE provides me with a stronger connection than WiFi – but this will vary from property to property based on your WiFi coverage, and should be taken into consideration before buying.

The PoE system offers a simple “plug and play” set up, but you require a PoE-compatible network switch, which you’ll need to buy separately. The camera came with screws that can be fitted to a variety of materials including wood or concrete, using a power drill or screwdriver. As my property already has PoE cabling in place, I would say setting up the camera was a smooth process and the camera is activated via the Reolink app by scanning the QR code. However, some yards and individuals might find the WiFi option more appealing, and easier to set-up, owing to it being wireless.

I previously tested the Reolink Go PT Plus outdoor camera – which was super for watching over my field and stables – and I had high expectations for the Duo 2, which I would describe as an overall yard security camera. I fitted this to a wall overlooking my entrance gate and parking area, and thanks to its 180° panoramic view, I can see any vehicle or person entering my premises – as well as anyone making their way towards my horses’ field.

Similar to the Go PT Plus, the Duo 2 has lots of features; its dual lens provides a wide viewing angle that captures a big area seamlessly, it offers live viewing and easy playback, has motion detectors that pick up vehicles, people or animals, a built-in microphone and speaker, time lapse feature, and spotlights. The smart camera offers the ability to have continuous recording, motion-triggered recording or scheduled recording – for example, if you only wanted to record during the night or when a vehicle was detected. Recordings can be stored on a server or on an SD memory card; a 64GB card will support around 16 hours of recording, while a 256GB card will support up to 64 hours, based on the camera’s default bitrate setting (note: the WiFi version offers more hours of recording on the same size memory cards, compared to the PoE).

Another helpful feature is the alert settings which allow you to receive push notifications to your mobile when motion is detected. As I keep my horses at home, having a camera and the ability to set alerts provides that extra peace of mind – as well as quality video evidence in a worse case scenario should I ever be a victim of crime. Another bonus is the camera can also connect to Google Assistant so for those with a Google Nest Hub at home for example, you can ask Google to show you your camera view, which is a nice added touch.

Verdict

H&H Approved – A security camera is a much-needed addition to any home or yard and I feel the Duo 2 really offers everything you could ask for. The picture quality is second-to-none and I like that everything can be controlled via an app on your mobile phone, making it very user-friendly. The Duo 2 does not currently come in a 4G version (like the Go PT Plus) and so WiFi or PoE cabling is essential for installation – however the original Duo camera (which offers 150° view compared to the new Duo 2’s 180°) does come in 4G. Overall I would describe the Duo 2 as a high quality product in the Reolink range, with a reasonable price tag.

In the UK? View the PoE version now at amazon.co.uk or reolink.com

In the UK? View the WiFi version now at reolink.com

In the US? View the PoE version now at amazon.com or reolink.com

In the US? View the WiFi version now at amazon.com or reolink.com

Who tested this camera?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.