There are many reasons to consider a camera at your yard – whether you have a small home set-up or a bigger premises – and I was really excited to test the Reolink Go PT Plus owing to the many benefits it offers.

The 2K 4 megapixel wireless 4G PT camera, with smart detection, is an outdoor battery-powered camera costing £245.99. The waterproof camera, which has a two-year warranty, comes in white and is a nice sleek design measuring 112mm x 98mm in size.

I attached the camera to my stables (you could also use it inside the stable, too) – using the screws and mount provided – overlooking my field and its 355° pan and 140° tilt offers a brilliant all-round view. The pan and tilt features are controlled via an app that is free to download on your mobile phone, so you can adjust this on the move. It was easy to assemble by hand and was screwed in using a normal screwdriver into wood. For tougher surfaces a power screwdriver would be beneficial.

I was a little concerned that setting up the device might be complicated, but I would describe it as a straightforward process and the clear operating instructions were easy to understand. One of the biggest bonuses is the camera operates via a 4G pay-as-you-go sim card meaning you do not need Wi-Fi or cabling for it to run – providing you have 4G coverage. I tried both an EE and a Three sim and both allowed the camera to operate in “high” – which is four megapixels. There is also the option to record in mid and low. The manufacturer states 02 and Vodafone sim cards will also work but I would recommend checking which provider offers the best 4G signal in your area first.

Providers offer various 4G sim plans – including pay as you go and a monthly contract. As an example, EE offers a 5GB pay as you go sim for £10, and you can get a 100GB for £30. Under an EE monthly contract you can get unlimited data for £37 a month (prices subject to change). The Reolink Go PT data usage depends on the bitrate you have the camera set up for – recording in high will use more data than lower options. As a guide the manufacturer states that “under normal usage” 2GB of data will be enough for a month, based on 30 minutes continuous live video viewing in high mode, and 10 hours in a lower setting – this can vary from provider to provider. The settings in the camera’s app allows you to change bitrate and resolution to suit your needs.

The Reolink Go PT Plus offers lots of clever features including; Smart person/vehicle detection via a PIR motion sensor (passive infrared sensors that detect heat energy) with alert notifications available via the app or email, night vision up to 33ft, zoom function, cloud storage and SD memory card storage, and time lapse. It has a very effective two-way audio system so you can communicate with someone through the camera using the app and you can also take instant time- and date-stamped screenshots from the live recordings.

There are many different reasons to have an outdoor camera – from added yard security, to keeping a close eye on a poorly or even a new horse in the field, or simply seeing what your horse gets up to when you’re not around. But it’s important to note a camera should not be used as a substitution for daily in-person checks.

I keep my horses at home and like that the camera is providing extra security, which is a big comfort. I really like that if I’m out I can quickly open the app and see my mares grazing in the field – I also appreciate that I can simply do this while watching television in my living room in an evening if I want to. For me, being able to gauge when my mares lie down, when they drink and generally how they interact together and at what times of the day – without disturbing them with my presence – is fascinating and I think a real benefit for owners as we continue to understand more about horse behaviour.

Plus, as an owner of two miniature Shetland ponies who have been known to test the electric fencing is working on occasion, the camera allows me to quickly check my mares are where they should be at any time of the day or night. I can see the camera also being an asset to owners with horses on field rest, or horses with foals, as owners can promptly check on them throughout the day between visits.

As the camera is battery operated, it will need charging which means disconnecting it for a period. The manufacturer states the battery lasts for about one to four weeks per charge, but “actual use varies based on settings”. I found the battery to last around one week on the high function.

Reolink also offers a separate solar panel, costing £24.99, which can be mounted and connected to your camera via USB cable as a charging solution. I have been really impressed while testing the solar panel and think this is a worthwhile investment as this means I don’t need to disconnect my camera to charge it. I have been testing the solar panel during summer in Scotland and we have had lots of sunlight, so I will be interested how this gets on during our long dark winters, but I don’t foresee this causing any major concerns.

Verdict

Overall, I am very impressed with the Reolink Go PT Plus. It would be nice if the solar panel charger was included in the price, but it offers everything I can think I would need from an outdoor camera, and the fact it is wireless offers a real benefit for many horsey premises that don’t have Wi-Fi or electricity. The picture quality is excellent day and night and I wouldn’t hesitate in considering other Reolink products.

Who tested this camera?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

