



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Whether you’re preparing for foaling, need to keep an eye on a box rest patient or just enjoy the idea of watching what your horses are up to from the comfort of your sofa, there are plenty of stable cameras to choose from. Plus, not only do stable cameras allow you to keep an eye on your horse, but they can boost your yard security and help to deter thieves from entering, too.

Can you use stable cameras with no WiFi?

Stables often don’t have access to Wi-Fi, while many also don’t have access to mains power, but there are stable cameras designed for every situation.

In order to be able to watch your camera live or download footage wirelessly to your phone, you need some sort of internet connection. Considering most yards don’t have Wi-Fi connection – or at least not close enough for a strong signal – you’ll be pleased to know that you don’t need Wi-Fi to make use of a stable camera. Of course, if you do have Wi-Fi connection, then there are camera options that run off the Wi-Fi, too.

Most stable cameras run off the mobile network – all you need is a SIM card, which you insert into the camera and top up like you would a pay-as-you-go phone or pay a SIM-only monthly contract. It’s worth finding out what networks are strongest in your area to ensure you get a reliable connection.

You can also connect a camera via a PoE (power over ethernet) connection, which provides both power and internet via a single cable. You don’t need outdoor mains to use a PoE camera, but you need a PoE network switch and you have to run a cable from a power source from a nearby building. PoE is generally considered to give a more reliable connection than Wi-Fi, so this is a good option if your stables are fairly close to your house.

What makes a good stable camera?

There are several features that make some cameras stand out as particularly good, but much of the answer depends on how you hope to use your camera – for example, whether it will view a single stable, the yard area or field.

First of all, you need a camera that is suitable for outdoor use – if you’re unsure, look for the ratings IP66, which offers the highest protection against water and dust, or IP69K, which means it has also been tested in high temperatures. All the cameras we’ve featured below are suitable for outdoor use.

Secondly, you want to ensure the camera offers good image quality – many are HD – and good night vision capabilities. If you’re looking to monitor an area larger than a standard 12x12ft stable, then zoom function will also be beneficial. Likewise, depending on the size and shape of the area you’re monitoring, panning and tilting functions could be incredibly beneficial as they allow you to view a much larger area. Wireless cameras are easy to move and suffer less from interference.

Other handy features include two-way audio, which allows you to communicate with someone in your stable. This could be useful for giving rugging instructions as well as warning away an intruder. Motion detection is also beneficial for security purposes.

When it comes to storage, there are a couple of options. Most cameras support an SD card, but some will have a more generous size limit. Some cameras also have a cloud function, which is useful if you need to store large amounts of footage. Finally, it would be foolish to forget the app as you’ll be using this regularly. Check reviews before making your purchase to ensure it is easy to use and has the functions you require.

Best stable cameras

Reolink Go PT Plus

Connectivity: 3G/4G | Power: Battery or optional solar | RRP: £259.99 | H&H Review: 10/10, H&H Approved |

You can use this waterproof, wireless camera without Wi-Fi and without mains power, which makes it suitable for any yard. It gives you a really wide field of view with 355° pan and 140° tilt, so is ideal if you’re looking for a field and yard camera. It has a high resolution of 2K 4MP Super HD, a zoom function, 33ft night vision and benefits from intelligent person and vehicle detection. The app can alert you when the camera senses the movement, and offers live view and playback.

The camera also has an effective two-way audio system so you can communicate with someone through the camera using the app. You can also take instant time- and date-stamped screenshots from the live recordings

The battery lasts up to four weeks, depending on usage before it needs recharging, but you can connect a Reolink solar panel via a USB cable for non-stop supply. The Go PT Plus has 32GB of memory built in, but you can add a Micro SD card to add another 128GB or store seven days of footage for free in the Reolink Cloud.

We tested this camera and were really impressed. If you get the package with the solar panel on Amazon, it offers everything you need from an outdoor camera, especially as it’s suitable for yards with no Wi-Fi or electricity. We found the picture quality is excellent day and night, too. Read H&H’s independent Reolink Go PT Plus review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or reolink.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or reolink.com

Ezviz CB8 2K

Connectivity: | Power: Battery or optional solar | RRP: £159.99 |

This wireless weatherproof camera benefits from a 360° field of view and boasts up to 210 days of battery life. Features include person detection, auto-tracking and colour night vision, and with no wires it’s easy to install. It has 2K resolution, smart human motion detection and auto-tracking, colour night vision and two-way audio. You can use a Micro SD card up to 256 GB, and it works with an Ezviz solar panel for non-stop power.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk Reolink Go Plus Connectivity: 3G/4G | Power: Battery or optional solar | RRP: £199.99 | If you don’t have the budget for the Go PT Plus, this Reolink camera boasts many of the same benefits, including image quality, plus it’s still suitable for yards without Wi-Fi or mains power. The main difference is that this camera doesn’t pan or tilt, so would be better suited covering a smaller area such a stable. It also doesn’t come with any built in memory, but there is a Micro SD card slot so you can add up to 128MB or use the Reolink Cloud. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or reolink.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or reolink.com

Farmstream Static 5MP Camera

Connectivity: WiFi, 4G or POE/WiFi | Power: Mains or battery | RRP: From £85 |

The Farmstream 5MP Static Camera has a viewing angle of 75° and night vision range of 30m. It is a fixed position camera (no panning or tilting option, but you can choose the initial position) with 5MP HD resolution. It is available in a Wi-Fi or 4G model, and can be plugged into the mains or powered by a standard 12V leisure battery.

The app allows you to stream footage remotely, receive motion detection alerts and set recording times. You can use an SD card with up to 256GB footage, which is approximately eights day’s worth.

This camera is described as easy and simple to install – plug it in, download the app and scan the QR code on the base of the camera to connect.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

Xega Solar Powered Outdoor Camera

Connectivity: 3G/4G | Power: Battery/solar | RRP: £199.99 |

This water-resistant camera doesn’t need Wi-Fi and comes with a rechargeable battery that can be boosted by a solar panel. The camera can pan 355°, vertically tilt 95° and has 4x digital zoom. It has HD night vision, which enables the camera to capture 2K colour footage up to 65ft.

You can use the app to control the pan and tilt, and access the camera’s live footage at any time, as well as replay and download footage.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

JideTech 5MP Outdoor Camera

Connectivity: POE | Power: Mains/battery or mains only | RRP: £199 |

The HD 5MP camera has 20x zoom, which provides a sharp and clear images, with night vision that allows you to see movement up to 400ft away. It has intelligent motion detection and automatic tracking, with the ability to pan 355° and tilt vertically 90°. It has two-way audio and has a 128GB SD card slot for storing footage.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Hiseeu 5X Zoom Outdoor Camera

Connectivity: WiFi | Power: Mains | RRP: £89.99 |

This waterproof camera is a great option if your stable block has ethernet or 2.4Ghz WiFi connection. It has a 5x zoom function, 320° panning and 90° vertical tilt, which you can control remotely via the app.

It has 2K resolution and 65ft colour night vision aided by two built-in floodlights. It can track human movement and has two-way audio. The camera supports up to 128GB SD card recording and cloud storage.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Livestock Eye 4G Sim Stable Fixed Camera

Connectivity: 4G | Power: Mains/battery or mains only | RRP: From £145 |

This 5MP HD camera runs off the mobile phone network and can be powered by mains electricity or a 12v battery and connected to a solar panel. You can view live footage on your phone, tablet or computer – and you can view from multiple devices at the same time.

It has infrared night vision up to 30m. It supports an SD card to record footage that you can view without removing the SD card from the camera. It has motion detection, two-way audio and the option of alerts sent to your phone.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.