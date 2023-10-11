



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Watching your horse tucked up in his stable from the comfort of your sofa is the dream right? Assuming he’s happily munching away at his hay and there are no unwelcome intruders, of course. It’s no surprise that stable cameras have boomed in popularity recently, with horse owners regularly searching Google for the best stable cameras for horses.

If you’ve been thinking about it for a while, narrowed down a shortlist or even had your eye on one particular model, now is the time to make your move. The Amazon Prime Big Deal event is a great opportunity to grab a bargain stable camera deal because there are lots of offers on anything techy – horse tech included. We’ve been rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day deals for equestrians (and the best Amazon Prime Day deals for dogs) and noticed that there are a few stable cameras worth a closer look.

These deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so if you don’t have it but want to make the most of the deals, sign up here.

Best stable camera deal if you don’t have WiFi

If you don’t have WiFi access at the yard like most stable setups, you need to find a camera that works off the mobile phone network with a sim card. This is also true if you don’t have mains power.

In this scenario, we’d recommend the Reolink Go PT Plus, which currently has 25% off in the Amazon Prime Big Deal event, down from £239.99 to £179.99. This price includes the camera and solar panel. When we tested the Reolink Go PT Plus, we were really impressed overall and awarded it H&H Approved.

It offered everything we could think you might need from an outdoor camera, and the fact it is wireless offers a real benefit for many horsey premises that don’t have Wi-Fi or electricity. The picture quality is excellent day and night, and it was simple to set up and use – a real bonus for anyone who considers themselves a bit of a technophobe.

Reolink Go PT Plus: -25% Amazon Prime Big Deal

This *H&H Approved* camera was rated 10/10 by our tester (read the full review here). You can use this waterproof, wireless camera without Wi-Fi and without mains power. The battery lasts for up to four weeks or you can connect a solar panel. We already thought it was great value, and now it’s 25% off. View Deal

Best stable camera deal if you’re on a budget

If you’re on a budget, sometimes even the best deals are too pricey. However, this 40% off deal on the Ezviz CB8 2K looks to be a good shout if you need to keep costs to a minimum.

We’ve not put this specific model to the test, but judging by the tech spec it has lots of handy features, including 210-day battery life, 2K resolution, colour night vision, and pan/tilt options. And you get all of this for just £89.99 – when you look at the prices of the best stable cameras on the market, this is great price for a great range of features.

Ezviz CB8 2K: -40% Amazon Prime Big Deal

This wireless weatherproof camera benefits from a 360° field of view and boasts up to 210 days of battery life. Features include person detection, auto-tracking and colour night vision, and with no wires it’s easy to install. View Deal

Best stable camera deal for WiFi

If you’ve got WiFi access at your proposed camera location, then you open up a lot of models that are usually a bit cheaper. The Reolink Spotlight camera is currently reduced by 33% in the Amazon Prime Big Deal event – meaning it’s now only £79.99 (the cheapest option in this round-up).

It’s available in black or white, has super-HD resolution, advanced smart motion detection (it can distinguish people and vehicles from other objects) and can pan 355°, tilt 50° vertically, and has 3x zoom.

You can set this camera up to get very specific notifications and the camera can automatically follow the moving person or car, which is great if you’re using it as a security camera.

Reolink Spotlight Camera: -33% Amazon Prime Big Deal

This camera is WiFi/ethernet cable compatible and is at a really competitive price. It has loads of features including night vision, auto-tracking, tilt, pan and zoom, and flexible recording options. View Deal Best yard security camera deal If you’re looking for a security camera, the Reolink Duo 2 is a great option – we tested it as a field and security camera and awarded it H&H Approved. It’s currently in the Amazon Prime Big Deal event with 30% off, so you can get this for £112.49. It has 4K ultra-HD resolution and combines two lenses into one for a 180° panoramic view showing up great detail. It also has smart person detection (so can distinguish between people and other movements) and when intruders are detected you’ll get a notification, the lights will come on and the siren activated. You can also use the two-way audio to communicate with the intruder – or if a friend is helping you with your horse’s, then it can be used to give updates, too.

Reolink Duo 2: -30% Amazon Prime Big Deal

We think the Duo 2 offers everything you could possibly need in a security camera. The picture quality is great and everything is easily controlled by an app on your phone. View Deal

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.