Cameras and recording equipment are now common place in everyday life – and it’s not unusual for horse owners to have stable cameras, pet cameras and cameras for horse riding. Having a camera with you while you’re in the saddle will not only capture memorable moments, such as your horse’s first visit to the beach and other occasions on your horsey bucket list, but could also provide useful footage in the event of an incident, such as a close pass or collision on the road or a fall. They are usually mounted on your riding hat or body, but you can get cameras that track or auto-follow you from the ground or a tripod in the school, too.

While cameras can’t be worn in most competition, they are often encouraged when hacking as part of the standard safety gear to record encounters with other road users. The choice is vast when it comes to cameras that can be used while horse riding, and this guide will help you to choose the best for your needs within your budget.

How to choose a camera for horse riding

If you’re looking for a new helmet camera, consider its size and weight. In general, lightweight and compact is your best option as you’re less likely to notice its presence, while mounting a big, heavy camera on your riding hat is going to be uncomfortable on longer riders and is likely to affect your balance, too.

It’s important to check out the battery life of your prospective camera as you don’t want it to run out on you mid-ride.

As with a lot of kit that goes to the yard, your new camera is likely to be subject to knocks. Finding a camera that’s tough and durable will help it stand up to the elements and life with horses. It’s not essential to choose a waterproof camera, but if you’re likely to go riding on the beach or use your camera in all weathers, then a waterproof camera – or one that comes with a waterproof case – is handy.

Most mounted cameras are made for general sporting use, rather than horse riding specifically, but they usually come with a range of mounting accessories to allow you to attach your camera. It’s important that the camera is held securely in order to capture good footage, but also to prevent it falling off, particularly when you’re riding at speed. However, the camera also needs to be able to break away if it suffers a direct impact, so it doesn’t cause injury.

Best cameras for horse riding

GoPro Hero8

Quality: 4K | Weight: 126g | Recording time: Up to 80min | RRP: £279.99 |

This tough waterproof camera captures 4k videos and 12 megapixels photos, and benefits from video stabilisation technology, which makes your wide angle footage really clear. The GoPro headstrap (included) mounts the camera at the front and centre of your helmet. You can use the app to control your camera remotely and the rear screen is touchscreen.

It is probably the best value GoPro model for shooting footage while riding – if you want longer recording time, you can opt for the GoPro Hero9, which will give you an additional 25mins – longer than the Hero10 and Hero11 models on a single charge. If you’re only using the camera for riding, it’s unlikely the features in the later models will be worth the additional cost.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or gopro.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Techalogic Dc-1 Dual Lens Helmet Camera

Quality: HD | Weight: 104g | Recording time: 2½ hours | RRP: £189.95 |

This weatherproof camera simultaneously records front and back, capturing everything around you, which is ideal if you’re recording your hacks for safety purposes. It attaches to an adjustable elasticated riding hat strap, which is included, or you can purchase a hi-vis strap separately.

You can take photos and lockdown (prevent overwrite) your favourite video files via the remote control wrist strap, and watch and playback footage anywhere via an app on your phone.

Includes: Techalogic DC-1 camera, wireless remote control, USB charging cable, lens cleaning cloth, cycle helmet strap, helmet mounts and stickers, elasticated riding hat strap, angle bracket and allen key.

You’ll need: a microSD card.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Pivo Pod Active

Use time: Up to 3 hours | RRP: £144.99 (for the pod and remote) | H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H Approved |

The clever pod works with a free-to-download app and uses your smart phone to record while automatically following your horse as it moves. The system is designed to recognise a horse’s shape (when you select horse mode) and will zoom as needed (within your phone’s capabilities) so you don’t end up appearing as a dot in the distance.

It has six tracking speeds and has up to three hours of battery life. For the best results, the pod needs to be level and set to around the horse’s chest height – you can do this with the tripod, which comes as part of the “standard kit”.

We tested this device and found it to be a really useful piece of kit if you ride on your own and want to track your progress or record videos to share with friends – read our full Pivo Pod review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Techalogic HC-1 2K QHD Equestrian Helmet Camera

Quality: 2K HD | Weight: 48g | Recording time: 2½ hours | RRP: £149.95 |

With a strong run time, this camera is great for the longer rides. It’s also waterproof, particularly lightweight and has a simple, one-button operation. You can easily view and edit the footage on the app. Unlike Techalogic’s DC-1, this camera sits front and centre of your helmet, but is attached with the same strap.

Includes: HC-1 camera, camera holder, USB charging and data cable, elasticated head strap, 3M curved and flat mount with sticky pads, selection of thumb screws and fixing bolts.

You’ll need: a microSD card.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

GoPro Hero9

Quality: 5K | Weight: 158g | Recording time: Up to 100min | RRP: £349.99 |

The next update from the GoPro Hero8, the Hero9 is a little larger and heavier, but it gives you a bigger touchscreen and probably more importantly a larger battery for a longer recording time. You also get a slightly higher resolution, but this is only likely to be noticeable if you’re blowing images up large. It also has slightly improved stabilisation, but the Hero8 is definitely sufficient.

Includes: HERO9 Black camera, carrying case, rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle + thumb screw, and USB-C cable.

You’ll need: Body and head strap or this Amazon Basics compatible head strap, plus a microSD card.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or gopro.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or gopro.com

Cambox V3

Quality: HD | Weight: 40g | Recording time: Up to 75mins | RRP: £295 |

This helmet camera is undoubtedly the lightest and discreet camera in the guide. It’s showerproof and available in a range of colours.

It attaches to your helmet with a strong Velcro strip, has a 110° wide angle and 35° tilt.

Includes: Cambox V3 camera, USB charging cable, 32gb micro SD card, Velcro fastener, protective case, fabric protective pouch, lens cleaning wipe and quick-start guide.

