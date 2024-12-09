



This incredible property is in the very last place I expected!

Woodlands Farm is a fabulous country estate in Chipstead, Surrey. This places is inside the M25 on London’s doorstep – with 40 acres at your disposal, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were in the middle of the countryside.

The property is very well connected, with trains to central London taking just 20 minutes from Coulsdon South Station (seven minutes). International travel will be a breeze with Gatwick and Heathrow airports (17 and 40 minutes) close at hand.

The Surrey Hills National Landscape has a vast network of bridleways – Box Hill is just one of the popular spots and can be reached by horsebox in 25 minutes.

Equestrian centres in the area include Kingsmead (22 minutes), Farleigh Court (27 minutes) and Great Bookham (27 minutes). Brush up on your cross-country skills at Lockskinners Equestrian (39 minutes).

Fan of hunting? Head out with the Surrey Union.

Enjoy a local day at the races at Kempton Park (39 minutes) or Lingfield (30 minutes).

Lingfield Equine Vets (26 minutes) are close at hand if you need them.

Woodlands Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for a guide price of £2.95m. Let’s take a look around…

Much of the 40 acres is devoted to pristine paddocks. The current owners keep a small herd of purebred Swedish fallow deer that graze around the park.

The stable yard is accessed via a separate road and comprises 14 looseboxes, plus a tack and feed store and a wash bay, in an American barn. There’s also an office, hay loft and an additional isolation stable. The outdoor all-weather arena lies a few steps from the purpose-built barn.

The six-bedroom house has architectural features such as exposed brickwork and timber beams throughout. There are slate floors with underfloor heating, high vaulted ceilings and hand-crafted double-glazed windows.

The ground floor is home to a machinery store and a triple garage with deer handling facilities. There’s also a ground-floor bedroom with a bathroom and a separate external door leading off the entrance hall.

On the first floor, there are five additional bedrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a laundry, and a drawing room. The house’s most dramatic feature is the balcony that wraps around the southerly and westerly sides of the property and gives commanding views of the land. The current owner has also created a private garden with seating and a fire pit.

Would you move your horses in here?

