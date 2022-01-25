12) Have a spin round the Golden Button

If you’re an equestrian adrenaline junkie then look no further than the three-mile race over Ledbury hunt country held in February. Anyone can enter – there’s just 22 natural obstacles between you and the finish line.

13) Lead a winner into the paddock

If you can’t afford the Tattersalls Sales, you could join a syndicate. Most racing stables run syndicates with an enormous variation in

numbers of owners and costs, or there are also racing clubs where you can pay an all-in fee. For instance Elite Racing Club has membership for £17 per month. You may not end up leading in a winner, but you’ll be able to visit the horse training and at the races and be privy to some special owner perks.

14) Be a stunt rider in a movie

“Real” stunt riders need a minimum of six skills (fighting, falling, riding/driving, agility/ strength, water, and miscellaneous – any

skill performed to elite standard). However, many riders have been in the right place at the right time and called up to film a riding scene because they look the part and know how to look authentic on a horse.

15) Ride at sunrise in Hyde Park

The Household Cavalry has a small pool of civilian riders who help exercise their horses, but a serving soldier needs to nominate you

to be added to the waiting list. Alternatively, there are a couple of riding stables on the edge of the park: Ross Nye and Hyde Park Stables, where you can pay for the pleasure. There is also a Civil Service Riding Club for those eligible, which uses Hyde Park.

16) Ride up the centre line at Horse of the Year Show

For showing riders, this is the pinnacle. Ride up the centre line in that hushed arena and you know you’ve made it.