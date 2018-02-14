Polo on snow, plenty of glamour and 1,400 bottles of champagne: behind the scenes in St Moritz

If you’re after glamour on the snow, mixed with fun-filled equestrian sport, there is no place better than the Snow Polo World Cup in St Moritz, Switzerland.
With a record 18,500 spectators over three days watching a total of six matches, plus a whopping 1,400 bottles of Perrier-Jouët champagne, the world’s only high-goal polo tournament on snow lived up to its reputation as the social and sporting highlight of the polo winter season.
Horse & Hound takes a sneak peek behind the scenes during the winter spectacle.
A beautiful setting
Ponies are walked back after the match
Time for a dance
Some musical entertainment for the spectators
A quick selfie
One pair of visitors pose for a picture
A DJ set with a difference
Spectators at St Moritz also know how to party
Dogs welcome too
One furry friend wraps up to watch the polo action
Playing by the rules
The match umpire keeps an eye on proceedings
Champagne on snow
Spectators keep it chic while wrapped up for the cold
It’s a goal!
One player scores for his side
Match preparation
Ponies are tacked up ahead of their match, with straw placed on top of the snowy surface
A world-class cuisine
Visitors to St Moritz are treated to a stunning array of food
A scenic bar
A tad chilly? Champagne is served in style
A polo masterclass with a difference
Visitors get a polo taster and try out their swing during a special training day
Fun on the snow
Players fight it out during one of the exciting matches
A few pre-match stretches
One dedicated player takes time to warm up ahead of his game
No need for a leg up here
One flexible player swaps ponies during his match
Impressive bronze displays
The St Moritz glitz and glamour continues outside
