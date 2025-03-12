Cheltenham Festival to go ahead despite being hit by snow





Day two’s racing at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival today (12 March) will go ahead as planned, despite snow falling on the track this morning. No inspection of the course is required.

The snow lasted until around 8.30am, but there is no danger to today’s card, as it quickly turned into sleet and melted away. Temperatures are forecast to rise to around 9°C by the time the field set off for the opening race, the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, at 1.20pm.

Jon Pullin, Cheltenham’s clerk of the course, said at 8.50am: “We had a covering of snow this morning but it turned to sleet as forecast and that should soon disappear. The going for today remains good to soft on the [main] Old Course and is good to soft, good in places and soft on the top loop on the cross-country course.”

All routes into Cheltenham Festival are clear of snow so it won’t affect those attending today. Cheltenham is currently bathed in sunshine at a temperature of 6°C and spectators are arriving in their droves.

According to the Met Office, there will be sunny intervals and a chance of showers this afternoon, which could become heavy and wintry, especially over the hills. Showers will become more isolated later this afternoon with more in the way of sunshine. There will be brisk northerly winds in the west, making it feel chilly.

Cheltenham Festival day two racecard: Wednesday 12 March 2025

1.20pm: Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

2pm: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

2.40pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

3.20pm: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

4pm: BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade One)

4.40pm: Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Champion Chase

5.20pm: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade One)

You can watch all of the action from today at Cheltenham on TV and, if you fancy trying to pick a winner, take a look at tips from industry experts to help you along the way.

To stay up to date with all the news from the Cheltenham Festival, plus breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now