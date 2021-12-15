



If you’re new to hunting or buying for someone but don’t hunt yourself, you might be surprised to learn there are a number of features that promote what you might think is an average hip flask to one of the best hip flasks. Carrying a hip flask out hunting is traditional as there can be a lot of waiting around – and a warming tipple of your choice (ideas here) will help you withstand the cold, and give you a little Dutch courage if you need it.

Being on horseback, you need a hip flask that will easily slip in and out of your jacket pocket – this is one reason why many are curved. They can be made from a wide range of metals, but stainless steel is probably the best all-rounder for being hardwearing and withstanding the cold. It’s worth choosing a flask with a captive top (screw lid attached with an arm) as there’s nothing worse than dropping the top – you might never find it again.

When it comes to size, they are usually described in ounces and pocket-sized hip flasks are usually 4–6oz. Hip flasks often come with a cover, which is usually leather to keep your fingers protected from the cold, or some sort of engraving or decoration. You can also get them personalised, which is a nice touch, especially if you’re purchasing the hip flask as a gift. We’ve rounded up some of the best hip flasks on the market that we’d like to have in our pocket out hunting this season to help you choose.

Best hip flasks for hunting

Ettinger Sterling 60z captive top hip flask

RRP: £95 |

This leather-bound hip flask is curved with a captive top.

View now at rox.co.uk

David-Louis Design hand-stitched leather hip flask

RRP: £60 |

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Aspinal Classic 5oz leather hip flask

RRP: £49 |

This hip flask is available in nine different leathers.

View now at aspinaloflondon.com

Bespoke tartan hip flask

RRP: £45 |

This tartan hip flask can be made with your own tartan and personalised with initials.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Personalised leather hip flask

RRP: £75 |

This smart hip flask is covered in soft and durable Spanish leather.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com or etsy.com

Harris tweed personalised hip flask

RRP: £35 |

This tweed-covered hip flask offers something a little different.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Aspinal double 6oz leather hip flask

RRP: £85 |

This stainless steel hip flask has two 3oz decanters, which is handy if you’re sharing or can’t choose your favourite tipple.

View now at aspinaloflondon.com

