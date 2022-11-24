



Since the arrival of online forums and social media channels offering instant advice on every equestrian topic under the sun, is there still a place for the best tried and trusted horse books? We definitely think so.

Whether you’re looking for a reference guide to help with training, an Olympian’s autobiography or stories for children, there’s hundreds to choose from. Many are written by experts and are relevant and useful for owners and riders of all levels. We’ve been reviewing books recently – but, of course, over the years we’ve probably read them all between us at Horse & Hound.

So what are the best horse books?

We’ve rounded up some of the books that no self-respecting horsey bookshelf should be without. Jump down to the…

Best horse riding and training books

Starting From Scratch: Inspired to be a Jump Jockey

Henrietta Knight charts the lives of more than 80 jump jockeys in the hope of finding out what inspired them to take up one of the most dangerous jobs in sport. She profiles household names, such as Richard Dunwoody, John Francome, Sir Anthony McCoy and Ruby Walsh. View Now

Best horse fiction books

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

This gorgeous book is based on Charlie Mackesy’s illustrations. It follows a boy on his journey home, where he meets new friends, the fox, the mole and the horse. The simple and thought-provoking stories are loved by readers of all ages. View Now

Black Beauty

This classic by Anna Sewell has been loved by generations of horsey people. It’s a first-person narrated autobiographical fiction of the life of a horse in England that advocates for better treatment of horses and other animals. View Now

War Horse

This book by Michael Morpurgo has since been turned into a film and theatre production. It’s one horse’s story of the reality of World War I and how he witnesses the power of war and the beauty of peace. View Now

Best horse books for children

JoJo’s Jump

The time has come for JoJo to put her best hoof forward and try her first jump. With the support of her friends, she is reminded to believe in herself. This book is ideal for young children, conveys a powerful and inspiring message, and is written with a lovely lilt. Read our full review here. View Now Ned Gets Worried

This charming story has a gentle message about children’s natural anxieties explored through the eyes of a pony and a horse. H&H’s Jennifer Donald says: “My son enjoys the story tremendously on face value, but dig a bit deeper and it’s a great catalyst for discussing childhood fears and anxieties with little ones.” Read the full review. View Now

Need some more inspiration? Find more horsey books for children

Best equestrian autobiographies

Best horse care books

Veterinary Notes for Horse Owners (18th ed.)

Described by many as their “Bible”, Captain Hayes’ Veterinary Notes for Horse Owners has been explaining equine health and sickness in a clear and concise manner for years. Currently in its 18th edition, it remains a comprehensive guide to horse medicine and surgery, explaining the symptoms and treatment of every disease of injury a horse owner is likely to encounter. View Now

The Veterinary Care of the Horse (3rd ed.)

This most recent edition was published in 2019 and brings you up to date with recent developments in equine medicine and surgery. It explains the causes, clinical signs, diagnosis, treatment, prevention and prognosis of each condition. View Now Black’s Veterinary Dictionary (22nd ed.)

Much more than a list of veterinary terms, this practical book ensures that readers gain an insight into the signs of common, and less common, diseases, their diagnosis and treatment. Includes a range of animals. View Now The BHS Veterinary Manual (2nd ed.)

Intended primarily for BHS examination students, this book is also essential reading for all who care for horses. View Now