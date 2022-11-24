Since the arrival of online forums and social media channels offering instant advice on every equestrian topic under the sun, is there still a place for the best tried and trusted horse books? We definitely think so.
Whether you’re looking for a reference guide to help with training, an Olympian’s autobiography or stories for children, there’s hundreds to choose from. Many are written by experts and are relevant and useful for owners and riders of all levels. We’ve been reviewing books recently – but, of course, over the years we’ve probably read them all between us at Horse & Hound.
So what are the best horse books?
We’ve rounded up some of the books that no self-respecting horsey bookshelf should be without. Jump down to the…
- best horse riding and training books
- best horse racing books
- best horse fiction books
- best horse books for children
- best equestrian autobiographies
- best horse care books
Best horse riding and training books
Happy Days And Winning Ways
This advice comes from Gail Watson, an international junior and young rider team coach. H&H eventing editor says “everyone with any interest in eventing – or coaching, team tactics and management of people – should read this”. Read our review.
Core Conditioning For Horses
This book is designed to help the reader help their horse to improve core strength through a series of exercises that enable to horse to move fluidly and in balance while carrying the rider. H&H’s Carol Phillips says it is “worth every penny”. Read our review.
Ride Big: Ultimate Guide To Building Equestrian Confidence
In this book, John Haime covers three important aspects of confidence – The Confidence Base, Builders and Threats – and contains anecdotes from a plethora of top riders. H&H’s Martha Terry says: “If you’re an aspiring professional with huge dreams, this is the book for you.” Read the full review.
Best horse racing books
A Day At The Races
Peter May has selected 128 days that encapsulate 500 years of the Sport of Kings. His short, informative, easy-to-read essays bring to life racing’s milestone events that set the nation on a different path. H&H’s Martha Terry says this is “a treasure trove for racing fans”. Read the full review.
Starting From Scratch: Inspired to be a Jump Jockey
Henrietta Knight charts the lives of more than 80 jump jockeys in the hope of finding out what inspired them to take up one of the most dangerous jobs in sport. She profiles household names, such as Richard Dunwoody, John Francome, Sir Anthony McCoy and Ruby Walsh.
Best horse fiction books
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
This gorgeous book is based on Charlie Mackesy’s illustrations. It follows a boy on his journey home, where he meets new friends, the fox, the mole and the horse. The simple and thought-provoking stories are loved by readers of all ages.
Black Beauty
This classic by Anna Sewell has been loved by generations of horsey people. It’s a first-person narrated autobiographical fiction of the life of a horse in England that advocates for better treatment of horses and other animals.
War Horse
This book by Michael Morpurgo has since been turned into a film and theatre production. It’s one horse’s story of the reality of World War I and how he witnesses the power of war and the beauty of peace.
Best horse books for children
JoJo’s Jump
The time has come for JoJo to put her best hoof forward and try her first jump. With the support of her friends, she is reminded to believe in herself. This book is ideal for young children, conveys a powerful and inspiring message, and is written with a lovely lilt. Read our full review here.
Ned Gets Worried
This charming story has a gentle message about children’s natural anxieties explored through the eyes of a pony and a horse. H&H’s Jennifer Donald says: “My son enjoys the story tremendously on face value, but dig a bit deeper and it’s a great catalyst for discussing childhood fears and anxieties with little ones.” Read the full review.
The Racehorse Who Learned To Dance
Written by Clare Balding, this is the third instalment of Charlie Bass and her accidentally purchased racehorse (following The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop and The Racehorse Who Disappeared) and they are facing their greatest challenge yet.
The Pony Club’s Manual Of Horsemanship (14th ed.)
First published in 1950, the current 14th edition is as relevant now as each and every one of its predecessors were. For owners of all ages looking for an all-round reference book it’s still hard to beat. Read our full review here.
- Need some more inspiration? Find more horsey books for children
Best equestrian autobiographies
Six Feet Above – Peder Fredricson
This is the fascinating story of Swedish equestrian and Olympic medallist Peder Fredricson and his winding road to success. H&H showjumping editor says “Peder’s autobiography is, without doubt, one of the best I’ve ever read.” Read the full review.
Merely A Rider – Anneli Drummond-Hay
Anneli Drummond-Hay’s autobiography is a fascinating insight into the making of an equestrian champion through her struggle for survival. H&H’s Jennifer Donald says: “Pack it in your holiday suitcase, put it on your bedside table, but be prepared not to be able to tear yourself away for quite some time.” Read the full review.
Leap Of Faith – Frankie Dettori
This is Frankie Dettori’s second autobiography, which follows Frankie. Leap Of Faith continues the story – the successes, as well as personal anguish, recovery and restoration – both in and out of the saddle. H&H’s Catherine Austen says this is a “highly enjoyable – and enlightening – read”. Read the full review.
Making It Happen – Carl Hester
One of the greatest ever equestrians, who lead Great Britain to gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympics, shares vibrant memoirs and tells the incredible story of the passion for horse riding that revolutionised his life and made him the champion he is today.
Best horse care books
Veterinary Notes for Horse Owners (18th ed.)
Described by many as their “Bible”, Captain Hayes’ Veterinary Notes for Horse Owners has been explaining equine health and sickness in a clear and concise manner for years. Currently in its 18th edition, it remains a comprehensive guide to horse medicine and surgery, explaining the symptoms and treatment of every disease of injury a horse owner is likely to encounter.
The Veterinary Care of the Horse (3rd ed.)
This most recent edition was published in 2019 and brings you up to date with recent developments in equine medicine and surgery. It explains the causes, clinical signs, diagnosis, treatment, prevention and prognosis of each condition.
Black’s Veterinary Dictionary (22nd ed.)
Much more than a list of veterinary terms, this practical book ensures that readers gain an insight into the signs of common, and less common, diseases, their diagnosis and treatment. Includes a range of animals.
The BHS Veterinary Manual (2nd ed.)
Intended primarily for BHS examination students, this book is also essential reading for all who care for horses.
