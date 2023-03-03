



Some of the world’s best horse books are undoubtedly equestrian autobiographies. Reading about the lives, routes taken, challenges, highs and lows of our sport’s greats is a unique and fascinating insight into our fantastic sport. We’ve compiled some of our favourite equestrian autobiographies, from those of racing giants to Olympic champions. They tell stories of triumph, adversity and reveal some interesting journeys to the top of each sport. Either scroll through at your leisure or jump down to…

Best horse racing autobiographies

I’m Champion, Call Me Bob – Bob Champion

In his own words, Bob talks of his early life, his path to becoming a professional jump jockey and how it felt being at the top of his game only, winning the Grand National, to have it come crashing down with a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. View Now

The Triumph of Henry Cecil – Henry Cecil by Tony Rushmer

Written by a sports journalist who worked closely with the trainer for seven years, this insightful, detailed and emotional biography tells the story of the legendary trainer’s later years. View Now

Not Enough Time – Henrietta Knight

This is the rollercoaster story of a great love, triumph and tragedy. In her own words, the Gold Cup winning trainer tells the story of one of the most endearing and surprising modern day racing romances. View Now

Phenomenon – Mark Johnston by Nick Townsend

This fully authorised biography provides a unique insight into the world of Britain’s most successful trainer. With unparalleled access to Mark and those closest to him, the book digs into his career, his strong and passionate views on the sport of horse racing, and how he’s planning for the future in unprecedented times. View Now

Autobiographies of famous event riders

Merely A Rider – Anneli Drummond-Hay

Anneli Drummond-Hay’s autobiography is a fascinating insight into the making of an equestrian champion through her struggle for survival. H&H’s Jennifer Donald says: “Pack it in your holiday suitcase, put it on your bedside table, but be prepared not to be able to tear yourself away for quite some time.” Read the full review. View Now

The Man Behind The Mike – Mike Tucker, by Jane Wallace

The heartwarming official biography of the late Mike Tucker, features contributions from Clare Balding, Zara Tindall, Jonathan Agnew, Lucinda Green and many more. It tells how his passion and hard work enabled him to progress from international groom to successful international event rider, top level official and television commentator. View Now

The Autobiography – Pippa Funnell

One of the world’s most successful event riders seemed doomed to be a “misser” in the really big competitions, lacking that special ingredient. Everything began to change for her in 1999 and this autobiography tells of her championship wins, Rolex Grand Slam, and journey to being an Olympic medallist. View Now

The Autobiography – Mary King

This no-holds-barred story tells what it takes to reach the top, and stay there, in one of the world’s most dangerous sports. It tells of Mary’s journey from first pony to winning a gold medal at the World Equestrian Games. View Now

Second Chance – Mark Todd Within eight months of coming out of retirement, Mark was riding at the Olympics, then went on to win Badminton and an Olympic gold medal. The story of his progress from dairy farmer to world renown, is told with typically laid-back humour, but it reveals the fierce determination, discipline and personal sacrifice that lies behind the relaxed outlook. View Now

Zara Phillips – by Brian Hoey

In this insightful biography, Brian Hoey looks beyond the public image to tell Zara’s story, which is a fascinating tale of determination, the search for independence and the will to succeed on her own merit. View Now

What Will Be – William Fox-Pitt

William Fox-Pitt talks about the issues confronting the sport of eventing and reveals much about the vital partnerships with team-mates and, above all, the horses that helped him to gain such success. View Now

Autobiographies of famous dressage riders

Making It Happen – Carl Hester

One of the greatest ever equestrians, who lead Great Britain to gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympics, shares vibrant memoirs and tells the incredible story of the passion for horse riding that revolutionised his life and made him the champion he is today. View Now

The Girl On The Dancing Horse – Charlotte Dujardin

This is the story of Charlotte Dujardin and her charismatic horse Valegro, and how they burst onto the international sports scene with their record-breaking performance at the London 2012 Olympics. The world was captivated by the young woman with the dazzling smile and her dancing horse – and this is their story. View Now

Heaven On Horseback – Jessica von Bredow-Werndl

In her book, the world champion shares her holistic and horse-friendly philosophy that emphasises the deep connection between animal and human. Heaven On Horseback takes you onto a journey to Jessica’s innermost self, to the woman she is today. View Now

Four Legs Move My Soul – Isabell Werth by Evi Simeoni

One of the world’s most successful horsewomen collaborates with a sports journalist to give the inside scoop when it comes to her accomplishments and failures. You’ll hear her personal thoughts regarding some of the biggest controversies to rock the dressage world, including Rollkur and Totilas. View Now

Autobiographies of famous showjumpers