Some of the world’s best horse books are undoubtedly equestrian autobiographies. Reading about the lives, routes taken, challenges, highs and lows of our sport’s greats is a unique and fascinating insight into our fantastic sport. We’ve compiled some of our favourite equestrian autobiographies, from those of racing giants to Olympic champions. They tell stories of triumph, adversity and reveal some interesting journeys to the top of each sport. Either scroll through at your leisure or jump down to…
- horse racing autobiographies
- eventing autobiographies
- dressage autobiographies
- showjumping autobiographies
- other equestrian autobiographies
Best horse racing autobiographies
Leap Of Faith – Frankie Dettori
This is Frankie Dettori’s second autobiography, which follows Frankie. Leap Of Faith continues the story – the successes, as well as personal anguish, recovery and restoration – both in and out of the saddle. H&H’s Catherine Austen says this is a “highly enjoyable – and enlightening – read”. Read the full review.
True Colours – Barry Geraghty
His autobiography is about resilience, the mental power that enables the great to keep going despite the pain, despite the odds. It explores how Barry has developed the mind tools to continue to push himself and contains startling revelations and a brutally honest insight into the life of a top jockey.
Winner: My Racing Life – AP McCoy
AP reflects upon his unparalleled career, taking you from his humble beginnings in Co. Antrim to the emotional day at Sandown when horse racing bade a tearful farewell to arguably its greatest ever star.
Form – Kieren Fallon
This eagerly anticipated autobiography provides a searingly honest account of the jockey’s life, and the pressures and controversies that came with getting to the top of the sport.
Calling The Horses – Peter O’Sullevan
For decades Peter O’Sullevan was one of the iconic sports commentators, providing the soundtrack for half a century of horseracing as he called home legends of the sport, including Arkle, Nijinsky, Red Rum and Desert Orchid. This is his final update of Calling The Horses.
I’m Champion, Call Me Bob – Bob Champion
In his own words, Bob talks of his early life, his path to becoming a professional jump jockey and how it felt being at the top of his game only, winning the Grand National, to have it come crashing down with a life-threatening cancer diagnosis.
The Triumph of Henry Cecil – Henry Cecil by Tony Rushmer
Written by a sports journalist who worked closely with the trainer for seven years, this insightful, detailed and emotional biography tells the story of the legendary trainer’s later years.
Not Enough Time – Henrietta Knight
This is the rollercoaster story of a great love, triumph and tragedy. In her own words, the Gold Cup winning trainer tells the story of one of the most endearing and surprising modern day racing romances.
Phenomenon – Mark Johnston by Nick Townsend
This fully authorised biography provides a unique insight into the world of Britain’s most successful trainer. With unparalleled access to Mark and those closest to him, the book digs into his career, his strong and passionate views on the sport of horse racing, and how he’s planning for the future in unprecedented times.
Merely A Rider – Anneli Drummond-Hay
Anneli Drummond-Hay’s autobiography is a fascinating insight into the making of an equestrian champion through her struggle for survival. H&H’s Jennifer Donald says: “Pack it in your holiday suitcase, put it on your bedside table, but be prepared not to be able to tear yourself away for quite some time.” Read the full review.
The Man Behind The Mike – Mike Tucker, by Jane Wallace
The heartwarming official biography of the late Mike Tucker, features contributions from Clare Balding, Zara Tindall, Jonathan Agnew, Lucinda Green and many more. It tells how his passion and hard work enabled him to progress from international groom to successful international event rider, top level official and television commentator.
The Autobiography – Pippa Funnell
One of the world’s most successful event riders seemed doomed to be a “misser” in the really big competitions, lacking that special ingredient. Everything began to change for her in 1999 and this autobiography tells of her championship wins, Rolex Grand Slam, and journey to being an Olympic medallist.
Second Chance – Mark Todd
Zara Phillips – by Brian Hoey
In this insightful biography, Brian Hoey looks beyond the public image to tell Zara’s story, which is a fascinating tale of determination, the search for independence and the will to succeed on her own merit.
What Will Be – William Fox-Pitt
William Fox-Pitt talks about the issues confronting the sport of eventing and reveals much about the vital partnerships with team-mates and, above all, the horses that helped him to gain such success.
Making It Happen – Carl Hester
One of the greatest ever equestrians, who lead Great Britain to gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympics, shares vibrant memoirs and tells the incredible story of the passion for horse riding that revolutionised his life and made him the champion he is today.
The Girl On The Dancing Horse – Charlotte Dujardin
This is the story of Charlotte Dujardin and her charismatic horse Valegro, and how they burst onto the international sports scene with their record-breaking performance at the London 2012 Olympics. The world was captivated by the young woman with the dazzling smile and her dancing horse – and this is their story.
Heaven On Horseback – Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
In her book, the world champion shares her holistic and horse-friendly philosophy that emphasises the deep connection between animal and human. Heaven On Horseback takes you onto a journey to Jessica’s innermost self, to the woman she is today.
Four Legs Move My Soul – Isabell Werth by Evi Simeoni
One of the world’s most successful horsewomen collaborates with a sports journalist to give the inside scoop when it comes to her accomplishments and failures. You’ll hear her personal thoughts regarding some of the biggest controversies to rock the dressage world, including Rollkur and Totilas.
Six Feet Above – Peder Fredricson
This is the fascinating story of Swedish equestrian and Olympic medallist Peder Fredricson and his winding road to success. H&H’s showjumping editor says “Peder’s autobiography is, without doubt, one of the best I’ve ever read.” Read the full review.
Gold – Nick Skelton
There’s No Such Word As Can’t! – Tim Stockdale
Written in a frank, straight-to-the-point, entertaining way, the book charts Tim’s progress from his early days at a small country riding school to the bright lights and glamour of the world’s top arenas. His story is packed with amusing anecdotes that give a rare insight to the world of professional showjumping.
Other equestrian autobiographies
The Man Who Listens To Horses – Monty Roberts
In this remarkable worldwide bestseller, Monty Roberts shares his unforgettable personal story and his exceptional insight into the silent language of horses and nonverbal communication – an understanding that applies to human relationships as well.
You might also like:
Happy World Book Day! The best horse books of all genres for all ages
10 books that pony-mad children will enjoy
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine subscription and save
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.