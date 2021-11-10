



The Manual of Horsemanship Price as reviewed: £16.99

Author: The Pony Club

14th edition published: 2012

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

About the book

This book is a young equestrian’s go-to guide to all things horse related. It covers everything they need to know about horses, riding, tack and equipment.

Review

Despite being written and compiled by The Pony Club, the information contained in The Manual of Horsemanship is applicable to any budding young rider. It’s a must-have for a Pony Club member, but non-members – as I was – will certainly benefit from it, too. I know of so many people who grew up with the edition of their time on their shelf – and it was always very well-thumbed and left easily accessible for the next time its wisdom would be called upon.

Not only does The Manual of Horsemanship cover the basics that all young riders and pony care-givers want and need to know, it gives details that many adult riders could do with reminding themselves of, too. It has sections on breeds, colours and markings – which is the sort of thing you need to know to hold a conversation in a tack room at the stables before your riding lesson. And with sections on equine anatomy, health and tack, this book is perfect for swotting up on your pony care knowledge before summer camp.

Simple illustrations add great value to many of the explanations, and while it’s a shame the images are all in black and white, it’s not the be-all and end-all. Despite the latest edition being published back in 2012, this book is still relevant – and a nice change from Googling the answer to your endless pony care question.

About the author

Founded in 1929, The Pony Club is now an international voluntary youth organisation for young people interested in ponies and riding. There are around 345 branches and 480 centres in the UK and the Pony Club has been the starting point for many of the champions we know today.