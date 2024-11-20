{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • We’ve spotted this great deal on a complete set of Supreme Products Perfection Brushes and a Pro Groom Ring Bag. Right now you can save 20% on the RRP if you purchase from Viovet, and this early Black Friday equestrian deal is the lowest price we can find anywhere.

    If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for a horse lover, we think this deal is worth checking out – I would certainly be pleased if this was waiting under the tree for me, as would my horse.

    Supreme Products are leaders in equine preparation products and are very popular with the showing community, so you won’t be disappointed with this set. You’ll find Supreme Products items in our guides to the best mane and tail detanglerss, best coat shine sprays and best whitening shampoos to name but a few.

    The complete set of four brushes are worth £54.99 if you buy them without the handy bag, so you’re making a great saving as the bag alone normally costs £26.

    The smart bag, which features in our guide to the best grooming bags, has multiple pockets and compartments for storing all your go-to products and brushes organised in one place.

    With a bit of help from these perfection brushes, your horse will be looking spic and span in no time. The Supreme Products grooming set is ideal for use at competitions to create a show ring-ready shine, but would also make a great gift for someone who loves to pamper their horse at home.

