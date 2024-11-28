{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Our pick of the best Black Friday deals for pony-mad kids, including Schleich and Breyer

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Black Friday is the shopping event many savvy parents, like myself, make a note of so they can stock up on Christmas gifts for children at discounted prices. The massive sale normally see the lowest prices throughout the year, and although Black Friday isn’t until tomorrow (Friday, 29 November), as usual the retailers have launched their sales in advance.

    I’ve been keeping an eye on the best Black Friday deals for equestrians – and this includes young and budding horse lovers. I’ve selected 10 of the top deals for horsey children’s toys – including deals from Lego, Schleich, Playmobil, Breyer, Lemieux and more – so if you’re looking to treat a pony-mad child this Christmas, here’s where you can make a saving.

    Our favourite horsey toy deals

    Barbie Toy Horse with Accessories | Save 54% at Amazon
    Was £49.99, Now £22.99
    Inspired by the series Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, this interactive toy horse has 20+ sounds and so many ways to play!
    Price check: John Lewis £25Argos £40

    View Deal

    Breyer Bandai Wooden Unicorn Stable Playset | Save 15% at Amazon
    Was £29.99, Now £25.35
    This high quality wooden stable set holds six unicorns and has a helpful carry handle.
    Price check: Naylors £27

    View Deal

    Lego Creator 3 in 1 Magical Unicorn Buildable Toy | Save 22% at Amazon
    Was £8.99, Now £6.99
    You can build three magical creatures with this one set – it’s a unicorn toy that can be rebuilt into a seahorse or peacock to bring long-lasting play.
    Price check: Argos £9, Boots £8.99, John Lewis £8.99

    View Deal

    Schleich Horse Club Lakeside Riding Centre | Save 36% at Amazon
    Was £109.99, Now £69.99
    This set comes with 115 pieces, including fully articulated Hannah and Lisa figurines, three horses, a stable, and even an adorable grey cat.
    Price check: Very £69.99, Tesco £95.39

    View Deal

    Toyrific 39in Hobby Horse | 20% off at Amazon
    Was £20.99 Now £16.79

    For all young equestrians, this 39in hobby horse makes a variety of horse sounds, and has strong grip handles and wheels for realistic play.

    View Deal

    Unicorn Academy Sophia and Wildstar | Save 45% at Amazon
    Was £22.99, Now £10.55
    Based on the popular TV show and best-selling kids’ books, these Unicorn Academy toys bring the show to life. Build a Unicorn Academy dolls and accessories collection with this rider and unicorn set.
    Price check: Argos £20, The Entertainer £15, Very £14.99

    View Deal

    Schleich Iceland Pony Mare | Save 25% at John Lewis
    Was £8.99, Now £6.74
    This Icelandic mare from Schleich is the perfect gift to add to a child’s collection this Christmas.
    Price check: Schleich £7.19, Debenhams £11.99

    View Deal

    Playmobil Spirit Play Set | Save 23% at Amazon
    Was £12.99, Now £9.97
    This play set by Playmobil allows your child to re-enact the adventures from the TV series ‘Race to the edge’. Includes 16 pieces a great starter set or part of an ongoing collection.
    Price check: Hamleys £14

    View Deal

    LeMieux Hobby Horse Popcorn | Save 17% at Amazon
    Was £59.95 Now £49.95
    On sale in a few places, this hobby horse is perfect for any horse-mad child. It’s modelled on Popcorn the pony who belongs to popular influencer Harlow Luna White.
    Price check: John Lewis £49.95, Selfridges £50, LeMieux £59.95

    View Deal

