Black Friday is the shopping event many savvy parents, like myself, make a note of so they can stock up on Christmas gifts for children at discounted prices. The massive sale normally see the lowest prices throughout the year, and although Black Friday isn’t until tomorrow (Friday, 29 November), as usual the retailers have launched their sales in advance.
I’ve been keeping an eye on the best Black Friday deals for equestrians – and this includes young and budding horse lovers. I’ve selected 10 of the top deals for horsey children’s toys – including deals from Lego, Schleich, Playmobil, Breyer, Lemieux and more – so if you’re looking to treat a pony-mad child this Christmas, here’s where you can make a saving.
Our favourite horsey toy deals
Barbie Toy Horse with Accessories | Save 54% at Amazon
Was £49.99, Now £22.99
Inspired by the series Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, this interactive toy horse has 20+ sounds and so many ways to play!
Price check: John Lewis £25, Argos £40
Breyer Bandai Wooden Unicorn Stable Playset | Save 15% at Amazon
Was £29.99, Now £25.35
This high quality wooden stable set holds six unicorns and has a helpful carry handle.
Price check: Naylors £27
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Magical Unicorn Buildable Toy | Save 22% at Amazon
Was £8.99, Now £6.99
You can build three magical creatures with this one set – it’s a unicorn toy that can be rebuilt into a seahorse or peacock to bring long-lasting play.
Price check: Argos £9, Boots £8.99, John Lewis £8.99
Schleich Horse Club Lakeside Riding Centre | Save 36% at Amazon
Was £109.99, Now £69.99
This set comes with 115 pieces, including fully articulated Hannah and Lisa figurines, three horses, a stable, and even an adorable grey cat.
Price check: Very £69.99, Tesco £95.39
Toyrific 39in Hobby Horse | 20% off at Amazon
Was £20.99 Now £16.79
For all young equestrians, this 39in hobby horse makes a variety of horse sounds, and has strong grip handles and wheels for realistic play.
Unicorn Academy Sophia and Wildstar | Save 45% at Amazon
Was £22.99, Now £10.55
Based on the popular TV show and best-selling kids’ books, these Unicorn Academy toys bring the show to life. Build a Unicorn Academy dolls and accessories collection with this rider and unicorn set.
Price check: Argos £20, The Entertainer £15, Very £14.99
Schleich Iceland Pony Mare | Save 25% at John Lewis
Was £8.99, Now £6.74
This Icelandic mare from Schleich is the perfect gift to add to a child’s collection this Christmas.
Price check: Schleich £7.19, Debenhams £11.99
Playmobil Spirit Play Set | Save 23% at Amazon
Was £12.99, Now £9.97
This play set by Playmobil allows your child to re-enact the adventures from the TV series ‘Race to the edge’. Includes 16 pieces a great starter set or part of an ongoing collection.
Price check: Hamleys £14
LeMieux Hobby Horse Popcorn | Save 17% at Amazon
Was £59.95 Now £49.95
On sale in a few places, this hobby horse is perfect for any horse-mad child. It’s modelled on Popcorn the pony who belongs to popular influencer Harlow Luna White.
Price check: John Lewis £49.95, Selfridges £50, LeMieux £59.95
Lego Friends Horse and Pony Trailer Set | Save 33% at Very
Was £17.99, Now £11.99
This horse playset includes a car, horsebox, riders, a horse and pony, and accessories.
Price check: Lego £17.99, Amazon £13.50, Argos £13.50, John Lewis £13.50
