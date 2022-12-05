



Pinning down the best dog treats for your beloved pooch comes down to a number of criteria. You’ll want to treat them to something they love eating, but keeping them a healthy is the top priority. Some edible treats come recommended by vets, some suit dogs on special diets, while the best dental chews and treats are designed specifically to improve dogs’ oral hygiene.

Many owners use treats as a training tool to reward their dog for good behaviour. Although fresh meaty treats might be the natural option, raw chicken is not the most practical for taking out on walks, so it’s worth working out what sort of treats fit both your lifestyle and keep your dog happy and healthy.

Don’t forget that treats are just that – and don’t equate to a balanced meal. A general rule is to ensure the treats do not add up to more than 10% of the dog’s total calorie intake.

Best dog treats

Soopa Pets Healthy Training Bites

Size: 50g | Flavours: Banana/peanut butter, coconut/chia seed, carrot/pumpkin, banana/pumpkin or cranberry/sweet potato | RRP: £2.99 |

These 100% natural, plant-based bites are grain-free, hypoallergenic and made from natural human-grade ingredients. The small bite-size pieces are excellent to use for training, and they come in a handy pillow pouch which fits into your pocket, ideal for on the go.

The ingredients are specifically chosen as “superfoods” to be beneficial for your dog’s health, such as chia seeds, with omega-3 to promote a healthy coat, or coconut, which is rich in fibre for good digestion.

Winner of PPRA Best Pet Product awards.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or soopapets.com

Pets Purest 100% Natural Sausages

Size: 200g | Flavours: Pork/beef | RRP: £6.99 |

Raw dog treats containing no additives, colourings, preservatives, sugar or grain. These sausages are 100% natural, containing just raw beef and pork sausage meat, so an ideal option for dogs on a raw diet. The meat is expertly dried using low temperatures without chemical-based air-drying, to lock in the vitamins, minerals and goodness – along with an enhancing aroma.

The manufacturers are so confident that your dog will love this product, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or petspurest.com

Wellness Core Reward+ Treats

Size: 170g | Flavours: Turkey, salmon, krill or duck | RRP: £3.29 |

A tasty, healthy range of dog treats with additional health benefits. There are several different products in the range, catering for a variety of palates and preferences. For instance, the Calming treats are specifically formulated to support the dog that needs to relax and stay calm, with a duck recipe including passionflower and chamomile for their calming qualities. The Mobility recipe contains glucosamine and chondroitin sulphate for joint support.

The Reward+ treats are grain-free and naturally hypoallergenic.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk or petsathome.com

Pedigree Dentastix Chewy Chunx

Size: Maxi dog or mini dog (both 68g) | Flavours: Chicken or beef | RRP: £1.99 |

Formulated from cereals, vegetable origin derivatives, meat and animal derivatives and minerals, these treats are designed to provide the right amount of nutrients, vitamins and minerals for your dog. They are rich in protein content for lean muscle development, and low in fat. Made from 100% natural ingredients, with no added sugar.

These treats have been developed with vets, and include active ingredients to help keep your dog’s oral hygiene in check with just the right amount of chew to help clean the gums.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or jollyes.co.uk

Bounce and Bella Pig Ear Strips

Sizes: 150g or 500g | Flavours: Pork | RRP: From £5.49 |

Just one ingredient in this all-natural treat – pork. No grain, gluten, derivatives, additives or preservatives. Pig ears cut into strips mean dogs of all sizes can get stuck into chewing as a tasty treat. They work like dental chews for dogs, helping reduce plaque and tartar build-up. No chemicals are used in the drying process, so there is no hidden damage.

Pigs ears are a natural source of glucosamine and chondroitin, giving the added benefit of maintaining the cartilage in your dog’s joints.

The manufacturers back their product with a 100% no-quibble guarantee.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Carnilove Treats

Size: 200g | Flavours: Duck/rosemary, wild boar/rosemary, sardines/wild garlic, salmon/blueberries, quail/oregano, lamb/cranberries, ostrich/blackberries, trout/dill, mackerel/raspberries or carp/thyme | RRP: £3.25 |

These treats – which come either as crunchy or soft, semi-moist snacks – appeal to those owners who seek out wild-origin meats, herbs and forest fruits to treat their dogs. They are marketed with tantalising flavours sounding worthy of a Michelin restaurant, such as wild boar with rosehips or quail enriched with oregano. They are designed with various health benefits, for example immunity, fast recovery, improved mood and healthy metabolism.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

