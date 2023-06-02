



Few dog owners head out for a walk without a handful of dog treats in their pocket. Treats are a great tool for training, for recall, distraction and generally improving the bond between you. However, if your dog tends to go through rather a lot of treats in your efforts, you may find he’s piling on the pounds. Or, if the treats are high-energy or pumped full of artificial ingredients, they can have negative effects on his behaviour and attitude. The best solution is to use natural dog treats, with no artificial ingredients, flavours or preservatives. This will not only ensure they do not have negative effects, but may also enrich his diet and provide quality ingredients to improve certain aspects, for example his digestion, mobility and so on. (And they tend to smell better too, a bonus for those of us with leftover treats lingering in the jacket!)

Another tip to help prevent your dog putting on weight through excess treats is to feed part of his food ration in the form of treats, rather than topping up his regular diet. While dogs typically do love meaty snacks, there are plenty of other options, especially for those trying to minimise the carbon pawprint. Insect-based treats and plant-based bites are increasing in popularity – and many dogs seem very partial to crickets and mealworms.

Carnilove Treats

Size: 200g | Flavours: Duck/rosemary, wild boar/rosemary, sardines/wild garlic, quail/oregano, trout/dill or carp/thyme | RRP: £3.45 |

These treats appeal to those owners who seek out wild-origin meats, herbs and forest fruits to feed their dogs. They are marketed with tantalising flavours sounding worthy of a Michelin restaurant, such as wild boar with rosehips or quail enriched with oregano. They are designed with various health benefits, for example healthy digestion, improved mood and healthy metabolism.

The soft snacks and jerky are made with 90% meat and contain at least 70–85% wild-origin meats. They are also grain- and potato-free.

Our resident springer spaniel tester adores these treats; they’re ideal for teaching him tricks as he’ll do anything for them!

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

Petto Plant Based Treats

Size: 100g | Flavours: Jump and Run (carrots/coconut oil/turmeric), Kiss Me Again (peppermint/sweet potato/blueberry), Take It Easy (crickets/ camomile/pumpkin) or Let’s Do It (crickets/cashews/cranberries) | RRP: £3.95 |

This is a new treat on the market, devised to create healthier diets for dogs, while also making the planet a better place to live. The treats contain no meat protein, and instead are packed with high quality human-grade plant and insect high protein recipes that provide top quality nutrition. For those owners concerned about the lack of protein in a plant-based diet, they actually have a higher percentage of protein than many other meat-based treats, so they form a natural complement to dogs’ daily protein intake.

They are slow-baked in a real bakery, are hypoallergenic and come in eco-friendly recyclable packaging. Each flavour has a different theme, for example Jump And Run is for joint care, while Take It Easy is to help the dog calm and relax. We were interested to see whether the tester dog – who eats a raw food diet, with a lot of meat – would turn his nose up at insects or plain plants, but he enjoys these treats hugely and is definitely nosing round for more.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Barker & Barker Training Treats

Sizes: 500, 1,250, 2,500 treats | Flavour: Liver | RRP: From £5.45 |

The ingredients list for these training treats is simply pork liver, minerals and brewers yeast. They contain no cereal or grain and are low carb and low fat. A bonus is that they are made using a specialist compression technique, which locks in nutrients rather than being baked at high temperatures. They are popular with dog trainers and nutritionists as a high-value treat.

It’s a real advantage to have such a small treat, as you can use them often in training situations, keeping the dog attentive without over-feeding him. (Most trainers recommend using a tiny treat).

They’re also a handy size to stuff into treat balls, cubes and other toys.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Soopa Pets Healthy Training Bites

Sizes: 50g | Flavours: Kale/apple, apple/blueberry, banana/peanut butter, coconut/chia seed, carrot/pumpkin, banana/pumpkin or cranberry/sweet potato | RRP: £2.99 |

These 100% natural, plant-based bites are grain-free, hypoallergenic and made from natural human-grade ingredients. The small bite-size pieces are excellent to use for training, and they come in a handy pillow pouch which fits into your pocket, ideal for on the go.

The ingredients are specifically chosen as “superfoods” to be beneficial for your dog’s health, such as chia seeds, with omega-3 to promote a healthy coat, or coconut, which is rich in fibre for good digestion.

Winner of PPRA Best Pet Product awards.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or soopapets.com

Bounce and Bella Pig Ear Strips

Sizes: 150g or 500g | Flavours: Pork | RRP: From £5.49 |

Just one ingredient in this all-natural treat – pork. No grain, gluten, derivatives, additives or preservatives. Pig ears cut into strips mean dogs of all sizes can get stuck into chewing as a tasty treat. They work like dental chews for dogs, helping reduce plaque and tartar build-up. No chemicals are used in the drying process, so there is no hidden damage.

Pigs ears are a natural source of glucosamine and chondroitin, giving the added benefit of maintaining the cartilage in your dog’s joints.

The manufacturers back their product with a 100% no-quibble guarantee.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Mr Bug Bites

Sizes: 150g or 500g | Flavours: Cheesy, Nutty, Fruity or Veggie | RRP: £4.99 |

These bug-based treats are sustainable, ethical and provide a healthy and nutritious protein source for your dog. They are made from mealworm protein, and packed with vitamins, amino acids, and healthy heart fats. The mealworms have a low carbon footprint for UK doggies, being bred in Devon.

Additional ingredients include yellow pea flour, cheese lactosan (blend of natural cheese powders), rapeseed oil, honey and beetroot powder.

They’re certainly not a meaty treat, but our tester dog enjoyed them and they provide a satisfying crunchy snack with minimal impact on the environment.

